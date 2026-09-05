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How to watch Inter vs SSC Napoli with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Inter and SSC Napoli will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs SSC Napoli todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Inter vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- C. Chivu
- M. Allegri
Inter head into this fixture with no confirmed injuries or suspensions. Chivu's projected XI reads: Josep Martinez; Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, Benjamin Pavard; Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Piotr Zielinski; Lautaro Martinez, Francesco Pio Esposito.
Napoli travel to Milan with four players unavailable. Alessandro Buongiorno, Luca Marianucci, Scott McTominay and Giovane Nascimento are all listed as injured, with no suspensions confirmed. Allegri's projected starting lineup is: Alex Meret; Leonardo Spinazzola, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Kevin De Bruyne; Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hoejlund, Alisson Santos. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.
Form
Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 pre-season friendly against AC Milan. Their two Serie A outings have both ended in victory, 4-1 against Monza and 1-0 at Cagliari, with five goals scored and none conceded in the league.
Napoli's recent record is more mixed. They have won three of their last five matches but also drawn once and lost once. Their most recent result was the 1-2 home defeat to Como in Serie A, which followed a 2-0 away win at Genoa on the opening weekend. In pre-season, Napoli beat Aris Thessaloniki 6-2 but could only draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo. Across all five matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded seven.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 at the Giuseppe Meazza on January 11, 2026, in Serie A. Before that, Napoli beat Inter 3-1 at home in October 2025. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Napoli have won twice, Inter once, with two draws, and goals have been scored in every match.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|7
W
W
D
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|+8
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|6
W
W
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|6
W
W
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|6
W
W
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|6
W
W
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|4
W
D
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
L
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
L
W
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
W
L
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
L
W
|13
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
L
W
|14
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
L
L
|15
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
L
|16
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
L
|17
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|0
L
L
|18
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
L
|19
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
L
L
L
|20
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
L
L
In the current Serie A table, Inter sit second while Napoli are 10th after three rounds of the 2026/27 season.