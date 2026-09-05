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Serie A
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoSSC Napoli
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Inter vs SSC Napoli: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter vs SSC Napoli
Inter
SSC Napoli
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

India

ZEE5 / Unite8 Sports

zee5.com

United States

Paramount+ / CBS / fuboTV

paramountplus.com

Indonesia

BeIN Sports Connect

connect-id.beinsports.com

Pakistan

ZEE5 / myco

zee5.com

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

ZEE5

zee5.com

Mexico

Disney+ Norte

disneyplus.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Philippines

BeIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Egypt

STARZPLAY / Shasha

starzplay.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Iran

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

Thailand

BeIN Sports Connect

connect-th.beinsports.com

Tanzania

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

France

DAZN France

dazn.com/fr-FR

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Colombia

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

South Korea

SPOTV

spotvnow.co.kr

Sudan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Iraq

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Algeria

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Argentina

Disney+ Argentina

disneyplus.com

Poland

Eleven Sports

elevensports.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada / TLN

dazn.com/en-CA

Morocco

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Yemen

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Peru

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

Malaysia

BeIN Sports Connect

connect-my.beinsports.com

Venezuela

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beinsports.com/au

Syria

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Chile

Disney+ Chile

disneyplus.com

Chad

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Somalia

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Guatemala

Disney+ Norte

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

Tunisia

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Haiti

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Jordan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Norte

disneyplus.com

United Arab Emirates

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Cuba

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Honduras

Disney+ Norte

disneyplus.com

Czech Republic

Sport 1 CZ / OnePlay

sport1tv.cz

Sweden

TV4 Play

tv4play.se

Greece

Cosmote Sport

cosmote.gr

Azerbaijan

Q Football

qfootball.az

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com/de-AT

Switzerland

Sky Sport

sky.ch

Bulgaria

MAX Sport 3

maxsport.live

Hong Kong

BeIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com/hk

Libya

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Nicaragua

Disney+ Norte

disneyplus.com

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarena.com

El Salvador

Disney+ Norte

disneyplus.com

Singapore

BeIN Sports Connect

connect-sg.beinsports.com

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

tv2play.dk

Slovakia

Sport 1 CZ

sport1tv.sk

Finland

MTV Urheilu 2 / MTV Katsomo

mtvkatsomo.fi

Norway

VG+

vg.no

State of Palestine

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Costa Rica

Disney+ Norte

disneyplus.com

Lebanon

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Mauritania

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Oman

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Panama

Disney+ Norte

disneyplus.com

Kuwait

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Croatia

Arena Sport 3 Croatia

tvarena.com

Georgia

Q Football

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Uruguay

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Moja TV / Arena Sport 2P

bhtelecom.ba

Armenia

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Lithuania

Go3

go3.lt

Jamaica

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Albania

Tring Sport

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Qatar

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Latvia

Go3

go3.lv

Bahrain

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Trinidad and Tobago

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Estonia

Go3

go3.ee

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports 4

cyta.com.cy

Djibouti

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Brunei Darussalam

Astro Go

astro.com.my

Bahamas

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Iceland

SÝN Sport Ísland

syn.is

Barbados

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Saint Lucia

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Grenada

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Saint Vincent / Grenadines

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Dominica

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Disney+ Caribbean

disneyplus.com

How to watch Inter vs SSC Napoli with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 3
Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and SSC Napoli will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Inter vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

3-5-2
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Formation
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
4-3-3
1J. Martinez95A. Bastoni25M. Akanji28B. Pavard23N. Barella17A. Diouf20H. Calhanoglu32F. Dimarco7P. Zielinski10L. Martinez94F. Esposito1A. Meret37L. Spinazzola22G. Di Lorenzo13A. Rrahmani16R. Marin99A. Zambo Anguissa68S. Lobotka11K. De Bruyne21M. Politano19R. Hoejlund27A. Santos
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
3-5-2
Inter

Starting XI

SSC Napoli

Manager

  • C. Chivu
  • M. Allegri

Inter head into this fixture with no confirmed injuries or suspensions. Chivu's projected XI reads: Josep Martinez; Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, Benjamin Pavard; Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Piotr Zielinski; Lautaro Martinez, Francesco Pio Esposito.

Napoli travel to Milan with four players unavailable. Alessandro Buongiorno, Luca Marianucci, Scott McTominay and Giovane Nascimento are all listed as injured, with no suspensions confirmed. Allegri's projected starting lineup is: Alex Meret; Leonardo Spinazzola, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Kevin De Bruyne; Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hoejlund, Alisson Santos. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

INT

INT - Form

MIL
D1-1
JUV
W1-2
BET
W1-0
MON
W4-1
CGL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NAP

NAP - Form

OSA
W2-1
CEL
D1-1
ARI
W6-2
GEN
W0-2
COM
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 pre-season friendly against AC Milan. Their two Serie A outings have both ended in victory, 4-1 against Monza and 1-0 at Cagliari, with five goals scored and none conceded in the league.

Napoli's recent record is more mixed. They have won three of their last five matches but also drawn once and lost once. Their most recent result was the 1-2 home defeat to Como in Serie A, which followed a 2-0 away win at Genoa on the opening weekend. In pre-season, Napoli beat Aris Thessaloniki 6-2 but could only draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo. Across all five matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

InterDrawSSC Napoli
0
4
1
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 at the Giuseppe Meazza on January 11, 2026, in Serie A. Before that, Napoli beat Inter 3-1 at home in October 2025. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Napoli have won twice, Inter once, with two draws, and goals have been scored in every match.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ComoComoCOM
321073+47
W
W
D
2
RomaRomaROM
220080+86
W
W
3
InterInterINT
220051+46
W
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
220041+36
W
W
5
JuventusJuventusJUV
220030+36
W
W
6
AtalantaAtalantaATA
220031+26
W
W
7
LazioLazioLAZ
220020+26
W
W
8
UdineseUdineseUDI
211043+14
W
D
9
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
210131+23
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
210132+13
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
21013303
W
L
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
21011103
L
W
13
LecceLecceLEC
210124-23
L
W
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
200224-20
L
L
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
200202-20
L
L
16
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
200203-30
L
L
17
MonzaMonzaMON
200237-40
L
L
18
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
200204-40
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
300317-60
L
L
L
20
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
200207-70
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Inter sit second while Napoli are 10th after three rounds of the 2026/27 season.

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