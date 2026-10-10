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How to watch Inter Miami CF vs DC United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and DC United will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 00:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kily Gonzalez oversees Inter Miami's preparations, though no confirmed lineup, injury list, or suspension news has been made available ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

DC United head into the match under Rene Weiler, with no probable lineup, injury information, or suspension news currently available. Team news for both sides will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Inter Miami have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew, and three of their four MLS matches in that run have ended level, including draws against San Diego FC and Nashville SC. Their only win came against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. Miami have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

DC United's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 0-1 friendly defeat to Paderborn, while in MLS they drew 3-3 with Vancouver Whitecaps and lost 1-2 to Charlotte FC. Their sole league win in this stretch came against Columbus Crew. United have scored six goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Inter Miami won 2-1 away at DC United in an MLS fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Miami have won three, with one draw and one loss, including a 1-1 stalemate in August 2025 and a 3-2 Miami win at home in September 2025.

Standings

Inter Miami's third-place standing in the Eastern Conference puts them firmly inside the playoff positions, while DC United's eleventh-place ranking leaves them needing a significant turnaround to reach the postseason.