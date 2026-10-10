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Major League Soccer
team-logoInter Miami CF
Nu Stadium
team-logoDC United
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Inter Miami CF vs DC United: Worldwide Major League Soccer broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter Miami CF vs DC United
Inter Miami CF
DC United
Major League Soccer

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster Listed

Official Homepage

Argentina

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Australia

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Belize

Nexgen

nexgen.bz

Bolivia

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Brazil

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Canada

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Chile

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Colombia

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

France

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Germany

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

India

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Indonesia

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Japan

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Mexico

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Mongolia

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Mozambique

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Norway

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Pakistan

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Peru

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Poland

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

South Africa

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Spain

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

Suriname

SCCN

sccn.sr

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

Apple TV

tv.apple.com

United States

Apple TV / SiriusXM FC

tv.apple.com / siriusxm.com

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs DC United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 28
Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and DC United will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 00:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs DC United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF vs DC United Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Gonzalez

Kily Gonzalez oversees Inter Miami's preparations, though no confirmed lineup, injury list, or suspension news has been made available ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

DC United head into the match under Rene Weiler, with no probable lineup, injury information, or suspension news currently available. Team news for both sides will be updated as it emerges.

Form

MIA

MIA - Form

CHI
D1-1
NSC
D2-2
CRU
W2-0
SDI
D2-2
COL
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
DCU

DCU - Form

COL
W2-1
ATL
D0-0
CLT
L1-2
VAN
D3-3
SCP
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Inter Miami have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew, and three of their four MLS matches in that run have ended level, including draws against San Diego FC and Nashville SC. Their only win came against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. Miami have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

DC United's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 0-1 friendly defeat to Paderborn, while in MLS they drew 3-3 with Vancouver Whitecaps and lost 1-2 to Charlotte FC. Their sole league win in this stretch came against Columbus Crew. United have scored six goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Inter Miami CFDrawDC United
4
1
0
Major League Soccer
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
1
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
3
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
2
FT
Major League Soccer
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
1
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
1
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
0
FT
Major League Soccer
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
1
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
3
FT
10Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Inter Miami won 2-1 away at DC United in an MLS fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Miami have won three, with one draw and one loss, including a 1-1 stalemate in August 2025 and a 3-2 Miami win at home in September 2025.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2718635521+3460
W
W
D
L
D
2
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
2714494536+946
L
W
W
W
L
3
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
27121056450+1446
L
D
D
D
D
4
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2713684939+1045
W
W
L
L
D
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2712784738+943
L
W
D
W
D
6
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
27116105444+1039
W
W
W
W
W
7
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
27104134864-1634
L
L
W
W
W
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
2796123451-1733
L
W
W
L
D
9
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
2789104136+533
D
L
W
L
D
10
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
268995564-933
L
D
D
L
L
11
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2661283442-830
D
L
D
W
D
12
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2785143943-429
W
W
L
L
W
13
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
27611103951-1229
L
L
L
W
D
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2776143245-1327
D
W
D
L
D
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2766153454-2024
W
L
L
L
L
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

Inter Miami's third-place standing in the Eastern Conference puts them firmly inside the playoff positions, while DC United's eleventh-place ranking leaves them needing a significant turnaround to reach the postseason.

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