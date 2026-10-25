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Liga Profesional
team-logoIndependiente
team-logoBoca Juniors
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Watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors live: TV, livestreams, international Liga Profesional coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Independiente vs Boca Juniors
Independiente
Boca Juniors
Liga Profesional
United StatesFanatiz
United KingdomPremier Sports Player

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

ESPN Premium Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Austria

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 3 / Moja TV

Arena Sport

Canada

Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Croatia

Arena Sport 4 Croatia / MAXtv To Go

Arena Sport

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Germany

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital

Guatemala

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Honduras

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Ireland

Premier Sports Player

Premier Sports

Israel

Sport 1

Sport 1

Italy

Sportitalia / Como TV

Sportitalia

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Montenegro

Arena Sport 1 Serbia / Arena Cloud

Arena Sport

Nicaragua

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Portugal

Sport TV7

Sport TV

Serbia

Arena Sport 1 Serbia / Arena Cloud

Arena Sport

Spain

Movistar Liga de Campeones / Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Switzerland

Sportdigital FUSSBALL / Blue Sport

Blue Sport

United Kingdom

Premier Sports Player

Premier Sports

United States

FOX Deportes / Fanatiz / ViX

FOX Sports

Match Preview

Independiente host Boca Juniors in a Liga Profesional fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting states of momentum, with the visitors arriving in Buenos Aires province off the back of a significant Copa Sudamericana result.

Boca Juniors are in the form of their season. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side beat Vasco da Gama 3-1 in Rio de Janeiro to advance in the Copa Sudamericana, a result that followed a 2-1 Liga Profesional win over Talleres. Across their last five matches, Boca have scored 19 goals and carry the confidence of a squad firing on multiple fronts.

Independiente, managed by Jadson Viera, come into this match without a win in their last three Liga Profesional outings. A 1-1 draw with Racing Club was their most recent result, and they have not won in the league since a 1-2 victory at Union in September.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. The most recent meeting ended 1-1 in April 2026, and Independiente will draw confidence from a 1-0 win at Boca in May 2025.

In the Clausura Group A standings, Boca sit second while Independiente are eighth, a gap that reflects the difference in league form across the current campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Independiente vs Boca Juniors Probable lineups

Manager

  • Jadson Viera

Jadson Viera has not confirmed a starting lineup for Independiente, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

For Boca Juniors, Rodolfo Arruabarrena is similarly yet to confirm his selection, with no injuries or suspensions currently reported for the away side. Check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

IND

IND - Form

SAN
D1-1
UNI
W1-2
INS
L1-4
TAL
D0-0
RAC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOC

BOC - Form

UNI
W3-0
INS
D2-2
VAS
L0-1
TAL
W2-1
VAS
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Independiente have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Racing Club, and they were beaten 1-4 by Instituto earlier in the run. Viera's side have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, a return that underlines their struggles for consistency.

Boca Juniors have posted three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Vasco da Gama, while they also beat Talleres 2-1 in the Liga Profesional. Prior to that, Boca drew 2-2 with Instituto and beat Union 3-0. Across those five games, they have scored ten goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

IndependienteDrawBoca Juniors
1
3
1
Liga Profesional
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
1
Independiente badge
Independiente
IND
1
FT
Liga Profesional
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
0
Independiente badge
Independiente
IND
1
FT
Liga Profesional
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
0
Independiente badge
Independiente
IND
0
FT
Liga Profesional
Independiente badge
Independiente
IND
0
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
2
FT
Torneo de Verano
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
0
Independiente badge
Independiente
IND
0
FT
2Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 in the Liga Profesional on 11 April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Independiente hold one win to Boca's one, with the remaining three matches finishing level. Independiente's sole victory came in May 2025, when they won 1-0 away at Boca in a Liga Profesional fixture.

Standings

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