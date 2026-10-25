United States Fanatiz United Kingdom Premier Sports Player

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Independiente host Boca Juniors in a Liga Profesional fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting states of momentum, with the visitors arriving in Buenos Aires province off the back of a significant Copa Sudamericana result.

Boca Juniors are in the form of their season. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side beat Vasco da Gama 3-1 in Rio de Janeiro to advance in the Copa Sudamericana, a result that followed a 2-1 Liga Profesional win over Talleres. Across their last five matches, Boca have scored 19 goals and carry the confidence of a squad firing on multiple fronts.

Independiente, managed by Jadson Viera, come into this match without a win in their last three Liga Profesional outings. A 1-1 draw with Racing Club was their most recent result, and they have not won in the league since a 1-2 victory at Union in September.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. The most recent meeting ended 1-1 in April 2026, and Independiente will draw confidence from a 1-0 win at Boca in May 2025.

In the Clausura Group A standings, Boca sit second while Independiente are eighth, a gap that reflects the difference in league form across the current campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Jadson Viera has not confirmed a starting lineup for Independiente, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

For Boca Juniors, Rodolfo Arruabarrena is similarly yet to confirm his selection, with no injuries or suspensions currently reported for the away side. Check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Independiente have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Racing Club, and they were beaten 1-4 by Instituto earlier in the run. Viera's side have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, a return that underlines their struggles for consistency.

Boca Juniors have posted three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Vasco da Gama, while they also beat Talleres 2-1 in the Liga Profesional. Prior to that, Boca drew 2-2 with Instituto and beat Union 3-0. Across those five games, they have scored ten goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 in the Liga Profesional on 11 April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Independiente hold one win to Boca's one, with the remaining three matches finishing level. Independiente's sole victory came in May 2025, when they won 1-0 away at Boca in a Liga Profesional fixture.