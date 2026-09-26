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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoIceland
Laugardalsvoellur
team-logoEstonia
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Iceland vs Estonia: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Iceland vs Estonia
Iceland
Estonia
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Website Link

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

United States

Fubo Sports Network

fubo.tv

Pakistan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

skysports.mx

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Thailand

MONOMAX

monomax.me

France

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

South Africa

MáXimo 360

supersport.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Algeria

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO Football 2

megogo.net

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Nepal

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Syria

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Sri Lanka

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Romania

Digi Sport 3 Romania

digisport.ro

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Guatemala

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Honduras

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Hungary

Arena4

arena4.hu

Israel

Sport 2

sport1.maariv.co.il

Greece

Nova Sports Start

novasports.gr

Portugal

Sport TV2

sporttv.pt

Belarus

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Libya

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bulgaria

Play Diema Xtra

diemasport.bg

Laos

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Nicaragua

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Oman

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Palestine

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Moldova

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Mongolia

Premier Sports 2

premiersports.mn

Armenia

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

go3.lt

Albania / Kosovo (via Macedonia/Balkans)

MONOMAX / L'Équipe

monomax.me

Cambodia

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

go3.ee

Mauritius

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Djibouti

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Cyprus

Nova Sports Start

novasports.gr

Bhutan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Guyana

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Maldives

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

French Guiana

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Guadeloupe

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Martinique / Reunion

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Puerto Rico

ViX

vix.com

Andorra

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Monaco

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

How to watch Iceland vs Estonia with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1
Laugardalsvoellur

Today's game between Iceland and Estonia will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iceland vs Estonia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Iceland vs Estonia Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Gunnlaugsson

Iceland head coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Estonia manager Jurgen Henn is similarly without confirmed squad details at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI will be added as the match approaches.

Form

ISL

ISL - Form

MEX
L4-0
CAN
D2-2
HAI
D1-1
JPN
L1-0
ARG
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
EST

EST - Form

CYP
W2-4
KEN
W1-1
RWA
L2-0
FRO
W1-0
LTU
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Iceland have struggled for results across their last five matches, recording no wins, two draws, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Argentina, and they were beaten 4-0 by Mexico earlier in the sequence. Across those five games, Iceland scored just four goals and conceded nine, with draws against Haiti and Canada offering the only positive returns.

Estonia's recent form tells a more positive story. Henn's side won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Lithuania in June, following a 1-0 victory against the Faroe Islands days earlier. Estonia scored seven goals across the five games and conceded four, with their only defeat coming against Rwanda.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

IcelandDrawEstonia
1
3
1
Friendlies
Iceland badge
Iceland
ISL
1
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
1
FT
Friendlies
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
0
Iceland badge
Iceland
ISL
0
FT
Friendlies
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
1
Iceland badge
Iceland
ISL
1
FT
Friendlies
Iceland badge
Iceland
ISL
1
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
0
FT
Friendlies
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
2
Iceland badge
Iceland
ISL
0
FT
3Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored2/5

The two sides most recently met in January 2023, when the fixture ended 1-1. Across the last five meetings between Iceland and Estonia, neither side has dominated, with the record showing one win for Iceland, one for Estonia, and three draws. Goals have been scarce throughout the series, reflecting the tight, competitive nature of these encounters.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BulgariaBulgariaBGR
00000000
2
EstoniaEstoniaEST
00000000
3
IcelandIcelandISL
00000000
4
LuxembourgLuxembourgLUX
00000000
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 4, Estonia currently sit second while Iceland are third, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position in the table.

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