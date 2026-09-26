International Coverage

Country / Territory Broadcaster Official Website Link India Sony LIV sonyliv.com United States Fubo Sports Network fubo.tv Pakistan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil disneyplus.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Russia Okko Sport okko.tv Mexico Sky Sports Mexico skysports.mx Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Egypt beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Vietnam TV 360 tv360.vn Iran beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Turkey S Sport+ ssportplus.com Thailand MONOMAX monomax.me France L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr South Africa MáXimo 360 supersport.com Colombia Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Sudan beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Iraq beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Algeria L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Ukraine MEGOGO Football 2 megogo.net Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Morocco beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Yemen beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Peru Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Nepal Sony LIV sonyliv.com Australia beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Syria beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Sri Lanka Sony LIV sonyliv.com Romania Digi Sport 3 Romania digisport.ro Chile Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Chad beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Somalia beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Guatemala Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Ecuador Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Jordan beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Dominican Republic Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Honduras Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Hungary Arena4 arena4.hu Israel Sport 2 sport1.maariv.co.il Greece Nova Sports Start novasports.gr Portugal Sport TV2 sporttv.pt Belarus Okko Sport okko.tv Libya beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Paraguay Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra diemasport.bg Laos MONOMAX monomax.me Nicaragua Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com El Salvador Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Denmark TV2 Play Denmark tv2.dk Finland MTV Katsomo mtv.fi Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Oman beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Palestine beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Costa Rica Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com New Zealand beIN Sports Connect New Zealand beinsports.com Mauritania beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Panama Disney+ Premium Norte disneyplus.com Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Moldova Okko Sport okko.tv Uruguay Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Mongolia Premier Sports 2 premiersports.mn Armenia FAST TV fasttv.am Qatar beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania go3.lt Albania / Kosovo (via Macedonia/Balkans) MONOMAX / L'Équipe monomax.me Cambodia MONOMAX monomax.me Estonia Go3 Extra Sports Estonia go3.ee Mauritius L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Djibouti beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Cyprus Nova Sports Start novasports.gr Bhutan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Guyana L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Maldives Sony LIV sonyliv.com Iceland Viaplay Iceland viaplay.is French Guiana L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Guadeloupe L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Martinique / Reunion L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Puerto Rico ViX vix.com Andorra L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr Monaco L'Équipe Live Foot lequipe.fr

How to watch Iceland vs Estonia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Laugardalsvoellur

Today's game between Iceland and Estonia will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iceland vs Estonia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Iceland head coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Estonia manager Jurgen Henn is similarly without confirmed squad details at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Iceland have struggled for results across their last five matches, recording no wins, two draws, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Argentina, and they were beaten 4-0 by Mexico earlier in the sequence. Across those five games, Iceland scored just four goals and conceded nine, with draws against Haiti and Canada offering the only positive returns.

Estonia's recent form tells a more positive story. Henn's side won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Lithuania in June, following a 1-0 victory against the Faroe Islands days earlier. Estonia scored seven goals across the five games and conceded four, with their only defeat coming against Rwanda.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides most recently met in January 2023, when the fixture ended 1-1. Across the last five meetings between Iceland and Estonia, neither side has dominated, with the record showing one win for Iceland, one for Estonia, and three draws. Goals have been scarce throughout the series, reflecting the tight, competitive nature of these encounters.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Bulgaria BGR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Estonia EST 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Iceland ISL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Luxembourg LUX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 4, Estonia currently sit second while Iceland are third, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position in the table.