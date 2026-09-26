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How to watch Iceland vs Estonia with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Iceland and Estonia will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iceland vs Estonia todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Iceland vs Estonia Probable lineups
Manager
- A. Gunnlaugsson
Iceland head coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Estonia manager Jurgen Henn is similarly without confirmed squad details at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI will be added as the match approaches.
Form
Iceland have struggled for results across their last five matches, recording no wins, two draws, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Argentina, and they were beaten 4-0 by Mexico earlier in the sequence. Across those five games, Iceland scored just four goals and conceded nine, with draws against Haiti and Canada offering the only positive returns.
Estonia's recent form tells a more positive story. Henn's side won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Lithuania in June, following a 1-0 victory against the Faroe Islands days earlier. Estonia scored seven goals across the five games and conceded four, with their only defeat coming against Rwanda.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The two sides most recently met in January 2023, when the fixture ended 1-1. Across the last five meetings between Iceland and Estonia, neither side has dominated, with the record showing one win for Iceland, one for Estonia, and three draws. Goals have been scarce throughout the series, reflecting the tight, competitive nature of these encounters.
Standings
Grp. 4
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
In UEFA Nations League C Group 4, Estonia currently sit second while Iceland are third, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position in the table.