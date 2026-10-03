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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoIceland
Laugardalsvoellur
team-logoBulgaria
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Iceland vs Bulgaria: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Iceland vs Bulgaria
Iceland
Bulgaria
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Iceland vs Bulgaria with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3
Laugardalsvoellur

Today's game between Iceland and Bulgaria will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iceland vs Bulgaria today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Iceland vs Bulgaria Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Gunnlaugsson

Iceland are managed by Arnar Gunnlaugsson for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Bulgaria are led by Atanas Ribarski. As with the home side, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

ISL

ISL - Form

HAI
D1-1
JPN
L1-0
ARG
L3-0
EST
D1-1
LUX
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BGR

BGR - Form

IDN
W0-1
MTN
L0-1
MDA
D2-2
LUX
L1-2
EST
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Iceland have recorded one win, two draws and two losses from their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C, their only victory in this sequence. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Estonia in the group stage and suffered defeats to Argentina and Japan in friendlies earlier in the year.

Bulgaria have one win, two draws and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Estonia in UEFA Nations League C, following a 1-2 defeat to Luxembourg in the previous round. Their sole win in this run came against Indonesia in a friendly, while draws with Moldova and the Estonia stalemate round out a mixed spell of form.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

IcelandDrawBulgaria
0
1
3
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
3
Iceland badge
Iceland
ISL
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Iceland badge
Iceland
ISL
1
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
3
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Iceland badge
Iceland
ISL
1
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bulgaria badge
Bulgaria
BGR
2
Iceland badge
Iceland
ISL
1
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored4/4

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2005, when Bulgaria won 3-2 against Iceland in World Cup qualification. The previous encounter, played in Iceland in September 2004, ended 3-1 to Bulgaria. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Bulgaria have won three and drawn one, with Iceland yet to record a victory in this run.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
IcelandIcelandISL
211041+34
W
D
2
LuxembourgLuxembourgLUX
210124-23
L
W
3
EstoniaEstoniaEST
20201102
D
D
4
BulgariaBulgariaBGR
201112-11
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Possible relegation

Iceland lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C going into this fixture, putting them in a strong position to push for promotion. Bulgaria sit fourth and bottom of the group, meaning they need a result in Reykjavik to keep their campaign alive.

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