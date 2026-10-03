How to watch Iceland vs Bulgaria with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Laugardalsvoellur

Today's game between Iceland and Bulgaria will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iceland vs Bulgaria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Iceland are managed by Arnar Gunnlaugsson for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Bulgaria are led by Atanas Ribarski. As with the home side, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Iceland have recorded one win, two draws and two losses from their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C, their only victory in this sequence. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Estonia in the group stage and suffered defeats to Argentina and Japan in friendlies earlier in the year.

Bulgaria have one win, two draws and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Estonia in UEFA Nations League C, following a 1-2 defeat to Luxembourg in the previous round. Their sole win in this run came against Indonesia in a friendly, while draws with Moldova and the Estonia stalemate round out a mixed spell of form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2005, when Bulgaria won 3-2 against Iceland in World Cup qualification. The previous encounter, played in Iceland in September 2004, ended 3-1 to Bulgaria. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Bulgaria have won three and drawn one, with Iceland yet to record a victory in this run.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Iceland ISL 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4 W D 2 Luxembourg LUX 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 L W 3 Estonia EST 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 D D 4 Bulgaria BGR 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Iceland lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C going into this fixture, putting them in a strong position to push for promotion. Bulgaria sit fourth and bottom of the group, meaning they need a result in Reykjavik to keep their campaign alive.