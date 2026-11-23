How to watch Harrogate Town vs Kidderminster Harriers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States DAZN United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Australia DAZN New Zealand DAZN Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

National League - Game Week 19 25 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Wetherby Road

Harrogate Town host Kidderminster Harriers at Wetherby Road in the National League, with the second-placed side meeting a mid-table opponent.

Simon Weaver's team sit second in the table but arrive on a rough patch. They have won only one of their last five, a 4-0 thrashing of Altrincham on 14 November.

The most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat against Worthing on 21 November. Before that, an FA Cup exit to AFC Fylde and a defeat to Carlisle United added to the pressure on a side that should be pushing at the top.

Paul Wotton's Kidderminster come in steadier than their league position of 14th suggests. They have drawn their last two, 2-2 with AFC Fylde and 1-1 with FC Halifax Town, and a 3-0 FA Cup win at Doncaster Rovers came in between.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five, to Solihull Moors on 31 October. That makes them awkward opponents for a home side searching for consistency.

Harrogate need to stop the slide before it costs them ground in the promotion race. Kidderminster have a chance to show their recent resilience can turn into wins.

Here is what we know about how to follow the game, including the TV channel and live stream position.

Official broadcast information, including any TV channel or live stream details, is not currently available for this fixture. We will update this page when a broadcaster is confirmed.

Team news & squads