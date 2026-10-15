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How to watch Hajduk Split vs Ajax with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Poljud

Today's game between Hajduk Split and Ajax will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hajduk Split vs Ajax today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hajduk Split are managed by Gonzalo Garcia, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ajax head coach Michel also has no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage. Updates to the squad situation will be provided as they emerge before the match.

Form

Hajduk Split arrive in strong form, recording four wins and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the HNL, and they have won three of their last four games. Their only defeat in that run came against Rijeka, where they lost 3-0. Across those five matches, Hajduk have scored seven goals and conceded four.

Ajax have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie, and their biggest win in that period came in a 5-1 victory over Willem II. Their sole defeat was a 3-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven. Ajax have scored 14 goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Hajduk Split and Ajax is currently available for recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare matchup between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

Both Hajduk Split and Ajax currently sit first in the Conference League standings, meaning this fixture is a meeting between two sides who have yet to be separated at the top of the competition.