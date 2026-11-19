How to watch Guingamp vs Rodez with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 13 20 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Municipal du Roudourou

Guingamp host Rodez at the Stade Municipal du Roudourou in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real mid-table weight for both sides.

Sylvain Ripoll's Guingamp arrive at this game in mixed form. Back-to-back defeats — a 3-0 loss to Dunkerque in the league and a Coupe de France exit to Lannion — have taken some shine off a run that included a 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne and a 2-0 victory at Clermont Foot.

Rodez, managed by Didier Santini, are in a similarly inconsistent patch. They beat Dunkerque 1-0 and won at Dijon before losing to Clermont Foot and then falling to Versailles in the Coupe de France last weekend.

Guingamp sit 11th in Ligue 2, with Rodez two places behind them in 13th. The gap between the two sides is narrow enough that this result could shift the dynamic in the lower half of the table.

The Roudourou has been a reasonable fortress for Guingamp in this fixture historically, though Rodez did claim a 2-1 win on home soil earlier in the current season.