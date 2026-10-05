International Coverage

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How to watch Guatemala vs Suriname with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Guatemala and Suriname will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Guatemala vs Suriname today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Guatemala has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad details, including any injuries or suspensions, will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Suriname's squad information is also yet to be confirmed. Updates on any absences or disciplinary concerns will follow in due course.

Form

Guatemala have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League, and their only win in that run was a 6-0 victory over El Salvador. Defeats to Jamaica, Ecuador, and Czechia also feature in that stretch, pointing to a side that has struggled for consistency. Across those five games, Guatemala have conceded nine goals.

Suriname have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the goalless draw with Guatemala, and before that they beat Martinique 2-1 and Honduras 3-2 away from home. Defeats to Bolivia and Guatemala in World Cup qualification represent the low points of that run. Suriname have scored 12 goals across their last five matches, reflecting an attack that has been productive throughout the period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 0-0 draw in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 2, 2026. Before that, Guatemala beat Suriname 3-1 in a World Cup qualification fixture in November 2025, and the two sides drew 1-1 when Suriname hosted in October 2025, also in CONCACAF World Cup qualification. Across the three recorded meetings, Guatemala hold the better record with one win, while Suriname are yet to beat them.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Jamaica JAM 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 W L W 3 Guatemala GTM 3 1 1 1 8 3 +5 4 D W L 4 Honduras HON 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L W L 5 Martinique MAR 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3 W L L 6 El Salvador SLV 3 1 0 2 3 9 -6 3 L L W Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, Suriname sit top of the table while Guatemala are in third place, meaning the group leader travels to face a side with ground to make up in the standings.