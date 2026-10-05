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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoGuatemala
team-logoSuriname
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Guatemala vs Suriname: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Guatemala vs Suriname
Guatemala
Suriname
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Official Website

United States

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Egypt

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Algeria

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Canada

OneSoccer

onesoccer.ca

Morocco

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Saudi Arabia

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Yemen

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Syria

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Guatemala

FOX Guatemala

foxsports.com

Tunisia

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Jordan

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Honduras

FOX Honduras

foxsports.com

United Arab Emirates

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Nicaragua

FOX Nicaragua

foxsports.com

Libya

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

El Salvador

FOX El Salvador

foxsports.com

Singapore

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Costa Rica

FOX Costa Rica

foxsports.com

State of Palestine

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Lebanon

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Oman

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Panama

FOX Panama

foxsports.com

Kuwait

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Puerto Rico

ViX

vix.com

Qatar

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Bahrain

Dubai Sports 2

dubaisports.ae

Trinidad and Tobago

Bluu

bluu.com

Suriname

SCCN

sccn.tv

Bahamas

Bluu

bluu.com

Barbados

Bluu

bluu.com

Curacao

Bluu

bluu.com

Aruba

Bluu

bluu.com

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Bluu

bluu.com

Grenada

Bluu

bluu.com

Seychelles

Bluu

bluu.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

bluu.com

Dominica

Bluu

bluu.com

Cayman Islands

Bluu

bluu.com

Bermuda

Bluu

bluu.com

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu

bluu.com

Turks and Caicos Islands

Bluu

bluu.com

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

bluu.com

Anguilla

Bluu

bluu.com

Montserrat

Bluu

bluu.com

International (Global)

CONCACAF GO / YouTube

concacaf.com

How to watch Guatemala vs Suriname with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Guatemala and Suriname will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 01:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Guatemala vs Suriname today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Guatemala has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad details, including any injuries or suspensions, will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Suriname's squad information is also yet to be confirmed. Updates on any absences or disciplinary concerns will follow in due course.

Form

GTM

GTM - Form

CZE
L3-1
ECU
L3-0
JAM
L3-2
SLV
W6-0
SUR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SUR

SUR - Form

GTM
L3-1
BOL
L2-1
HON
W2-3
MAR
W2-1
GTM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Guatemala have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League, and their only win in that run was a 6-0 victory over El Salvador. Defeats to Jamaica, Ecuador, and Czechia also feature in that stretch, pointing to a side that has struggled for consistency. Across those five games, Guatemala have conceded nine goals.

Suriname have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the goalless draw with Guatemala, and before that they beat Martinique 2-1 and Honduras 3-2 away from home. Defeats to Bolivia and Guatemala in World Cup qualification represent the low points of that run. Suriname have scored 12 goals across their last five matches, reflecting an attack that has been productive throughout the period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GuatemalaDrawSuriname
1
2
0
CONCACAF Nations League
Suriname badge
Suriname
SUR
0
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
0
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
3
Suriname badge
Suriname
SUR
1
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Suriname badge
Suriname
SUR
1
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
1
FT
4Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored2/3

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 0-0 draw in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 2, 2026. Before that, Guatemala beat Suriname 3-1 in a World Cup qualification fixture in November 2025, and the two sides drew 1-1 when Suriname hosted in October 2025, also in CONCACAF World Cup qualification. Across the three recorded meetings, Guatemala hold the better record with one win, while Suriname are yet to beat them.

Standings

A Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SurinameSurinameSUR
321053+27
D
W
W
2
JamaicaJamaicaJAM
320153+26
W
L
W
3
GuatemalaGuatemalaGTM
311183+54
D
W
L
4
HondurasHondurasHON
310245-13
L
W
L
5
MartiniqueMartiniqueMAR
310246-23
W
L
L
6
El SalvadorEl SalvadorSLV
310239-63
L
L
W
Championship Playoff
Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, Suriname sit top of the table while Guatemala are in third place, meaning the group leader travels to face a side with ground to make up in the standings.

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