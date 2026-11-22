How to watch Grosseto vs Guidonia Montecelio with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie C - Game Week 15 23 Nov 2026 - 14:30

Grosseto host Guidonia Montecelio in a Serie C Group B league fixture, with two sides separated by just two places in the table.

The venue and kick-off time have not yet been confirmed, and this page will carry them once they are released.

Grosseto sit fifth in the group but arrive in poor recent form. They have lost their last two league games, going down 3-2 at Gubbio and then 3-1 to Pescara.

Those results halted the momentum built by a 2-0 win over Reggiana in October. Defensive lapses have been a theme, with Grosseto shipping goals in four of their last five matches.

Guidonia Montecelio are seventh and have been harder to beat. They are unbeaten in their last three, including a 2-2 draw with Ostia Mare last time out and an away win at Sambenedettese before that.

That run gives the visitors real belief, and a result in Grosseto would move them level with, or past, their hosts. Here is how to follow the match.

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