How to watch Grenoble vs Reims with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 12 6 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stade des Alpes

Grenoble host Reims at the Stade des Alpes in what is a telling Ligue 2 fixture for both clubs, separated by 14 places in the table and heading into the match in starkly different form.

Grenoble are in serious trouble. Olivier Frapolli's side have lost four of their last five league games and have not won since a draw with Clermont Foot in September. The pressure at the Stade des Alpes is mounting.

Reims, by contrast, arrive in confident shape. Nicolas Usai's team sit fourth in Ligue 2 and have won two of their last three competitive matches, including a 4-2 victory over Dijon that underlined their attacking threat.

For Grenoble, this fixture arrives at a critical moment. A fifth defeat in six games would deepen their relegation concerns and pile further scrutiny on Frapolli's position.

Reims will fancy their chances on the road. They drew 1-1 at Boulogne and beat Sochaux 2-0 in their most recent outing, showing they can grind out results as well as score freely.

This is a fixture between a side fighting for survival and one pushing for promotion. The contrast in circumstances makes it one of the more compelling matchups in the Ligue 2 calendar this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Grenoble vs Reims, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads