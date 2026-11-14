How to watch Granada vs Las Palmas with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 14 15 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes

Granada host Las Palmas at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in a Segunda Division fixture that pits two sides with contrasting recent trajectories against each other.

Pacheta's Granada have been in outstanding form, winning each of their last five competitive matches across all competitions. They head into this game as one of the division's form teams and will be looking to extend that run in front of their own supporters.

Las Palmas arrive under Albert Sanchez having won four of their last five, with their only slip coming on the road against Castellon. Back-to-back league wins over Real Sociedad B and Real Oviedo have given them momentum heading into this trip to Granada.

Granada sit fifth in the Segunda Division table, while Las Palmas are positioned tenth. The gap between the sides makes this a meaningful fixture in the context of the promotion picture.

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