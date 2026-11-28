How to watch Granada vs AD Ceuta FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 16 29 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes

Granada host AD Ceuta FC at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in a Segunda Division fixture that pairs a promotion contender with a side stuck near the bottom.

Pacheta's team sit fourth in LaLiga2 and arrive unbeaten in their last five matches. They have won four of those games and drawn the other.

The most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sabadell. It followed a 1-0 win over Las Palmas, and Granada have kept three clean sheets in that run.

Ceuta travel to Andalusia in a much tougher spell. Sergio Lobera's men are 22nd in the table and have lost their last four league games.

The latest defeat was a 3-2 loss to Almeria, a match in which Ceuta scored twice but still conceded three. Over their last five outings they have shipped eleven goals.

The two clubs know each other well from last season, when Ceuta won 2-1 at home in February after a 1-1 draw in Granada in December.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Granada vs AD Ceuta FC is not currently available. We will update this page once a TV channel or live stream is confirmed.

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