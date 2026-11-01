How to watch Gotham FC vs Utah Royals with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

NWSL - Game Week 28 1 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Gotham FC host the Utah Royals on Decision Day in the NWSL, with the Shield still on the line and the final playoff picture yet to be settled.

Gotham sit top of the NWSL standings and need only a win or a draw to claim the Shield. Juan Carlos Amoros's side have been in solid form through the run-in, and a home fixture gives them every reason to expect a positive result.

The Royals arrive having secured their first-ever NWSL playoff berth, sealed by a 0-0 draw against Seattle Reign FC last weekend. For Jimmy Coenraets's side, the pressure is off — but they will want to finish the regular season with purpose.

Gotham's recent form has been mixed. A win at Orlando Pride last time out was a timely boost, though a home loss to Washington Spirit earlier in October showed they are not immune to slip-ups. They will need to be at their best to wrap up the Shield in front of their own supporters.

Utah have been inconsistent across their last five outings, with a heavy defeat to Angel City FC and a loss to Kansas City Current sitting alongside a win over North Carolina Courage. Their playoff place is secure, but questions remain about how sharp they will be in a match that carries less urgency for them.

With the Shield still up for grabs and San Diego Wave waiting in the wings should Gotham stumble, this final-day fixture carries genuine weight. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

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