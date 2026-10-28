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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoGol Gohar
team-logoArkadag
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TV Guide & Streaming
Gol Gohar vs Arkadag
Gol Gohar
Arkadag
AFC Champions League Two

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Afghanistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Chad

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Libya

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Oman

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

visionplus.id

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Syria

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

youtube.com/@BGSPORTSOFFICIAL

Timor-Leste

Vision+

visionplus.id

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 4

beinsports.com

Bangladesh

tapmad

tapmad.com

Match Preview

Gol Gohar and Arkadag meet in the AFC Champions League Two group stage, with both sides needing points to strengthen their position in Group B.

Gol Gohar arrive at this fixture in poor form. The Iranian club have lost three straight matches, including a 2-0 defeat to Muharraq in this same competition, and a run of results in the Persian Gulf Pro League that has done little to lift confidence.

Arkadag, the Turkmenistan side, are in a similar position. They sit just above Gol Gohar in the group standings, but their own recent form has been inconsistent, with defeats to Al-Jazira and Al Nassr in continental competition offsetting a win over Muharraq earlier in the campaign.

With both teams under pressure in the group, this match carries real weight. A win for either side would be a significant step toward keeping their AFC Champions League Two ambitions alive.

Team news is expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off, and the viewing information you need is listed below.

Team news & squads

Gol Gohar have not confirmed their squad ahead of this match. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been released by the club, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Arkadag are similarly light on confirmed information, with no coach details, injury list, or projected XI made available at this time. Further squad news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

GOL

GOL - Form

ALJ
D0-0
ESK
W3-0
MUH
L2-0
EST
L1-0
KKH
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5
ARK

ARK - Form

KHA
W1-0
ALN
L0-1
ALN
L1-0
MUH
W1-0
ALJ
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Gol Gohar head into this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing three. Their sole win in that stretch came against Esteghlal Khuzestan, a 3-0 victory in the Persian Gulf Pro League, but that result has been bookended by defeats. Most recently, they fell 1-0 to Kheybar Khorramabad, and their continental form has been poor, with a 2-0 loss to Muharraq the standout low point. Across those five matches, Gol Gohar scored four goals and conceded four, reflecting a side that has struggled for consistency at both ends.

Arkadag have also won one and lost three of their last five, with a single win to show from their AFC Champions League Two fixtures in that period. Their 1-0 victory over Muharraq was the highlight, but defeats to Al-Jazira and two losses against Al Nassr have defined their recent continental campaign. They have scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches, and their record away from home in this competition has been a concern.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Gol Gohar and Arkadag are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. B

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-JaziraAl-JaziraALJ
211021+14
W
D
2
MuharraqMuharraqMUH
210121+13
W
L
3
ArkadagArkadagARK
21012203
L
W
4
Gol GoharGol GoharGOL
201102-21
L
D
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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