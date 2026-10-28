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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 09:45

Gol Gohar and Arkadag meet in the AFC Champions League Two group stage, with both sides needing points to strengthen their position in Group B.

Gol Gohar arrive at this fixture in poor form. The Iranian club have lost three straight matches, including a 2-0 defeat to Muharraq in this same competition, and a run of results in the Persian Gulf Pro League that has done little to lift confidence.

Arkadag, the Turkmenistan side, are in a similar position. They sit just above Gol Gohar in the group standings, but their own recent form has been inconsistent, with defeats to Al-Jazira and Al Nassr in continental competition offsetting a win over Muharraq earlier in the campaign.

With both teams under pressure in the group, this match carries real weight. A win for either side would be a significant step toward keeping their AFC Champions League Two ambitions alive.

Team news is expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off, and the viewing information you need is listed below.

Team news & squads

Gol Gohar have not confirmed their squad ahead of this match. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been released by the club, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Arkadag are similarly light on confirmed information, with no coach details, injury list, or projected XI made available at this time. Further squad news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Gol Gohar head into this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing three. Their sole win in that stretch came against Esteghlal Khuzestan, a 3-0 victory in the Persian Gulf Pro League, but that result has been bookended by defeats. Most recently, they fell 1-0 to Kheybar Khorramabad, and their continental form has been poor, with a 2-0 loss to Muharraq the standout low point. Across those five matches, Gol Gohar scored four goals and conceded four, reflecting a side that has struggled for consistency at both ends.

Arkadag have also won one and lost three of their last five, with a single win to show from their AFC Champions League Two fixtures in that period. Their 1-0 victory over Muharraq was the highlight, but defeats to Al-Jazira and two losses against Al Nassr have defined their recent continental campaign. They have scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches, and their record away from home in this competition has been a concern.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Gol Gohar and Arkadag are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings