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How to watch Girona vs Arsenal with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Girona and Arsenal will kick-off at 1 Aug 2026, 19:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Girona vs Arsenal todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
No confirmed team news is available for either side at this stage. Girona have not released injury or suspension updates ahead of the fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed.
For Arsenal, Jurrien Timber is known to have departed the club's pre-season training camp in Spain to continue his rehabilitation from a groin injury. No further official updates on injuries or suspensions have been provided. Both squads will be updated closer to kick-off as information becomes available.
Form
Girona have gone without a win across their last five matches, recording one draw, two losses, and two draws in their final LaLiga outings, before carrying that run into pre-season. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Castellon on July 29, and they lost 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves days earlier. Across those five matches they scored six goals and conceded seven.
Arsenal's last five matches tell a different story. They won four and lost one, with the defeat coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on May 30. Before that, they beat Crystal Palace 2-1, Burnley 1-0, West Ham United 1-0, and Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League. They scored five goals and conceded two across those five games, keeping three clean sheets.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The two clubs have met once in the last five recorded meetings. Arsenal won that encounter 2-1 away at Girona in the Champions League on January 29, 2025. There is no further head-to-head data available beyond that single fixture.