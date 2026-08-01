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Club Friendlies
team-logoGirona
team-logoArsenal
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Girona vs Arsenal: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Girona vs Arsenal
Girona
Arsenal
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Website Link

Afghanistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Algeria

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

Andorra

ZAP

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Angola

ZAPViva / ZSPORTS

zap.co.ao

Argentina

TyC Sports

tycsports.com

Australia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/au

Bahrain

51 Kuwait

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Bangladesh

FanCode

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Belgium

DAZN Belgium

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Bhutan

FanCode

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Brazil

DAZN Brasil

dazn.com/pt-BR

Burundi

StarTimes World Football

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Cambodia

MONOMAX

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Cameroon

StarTimes

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Canada

DAZN Canada

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Cape Verde Islands

ZAP

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Chad

51 Kuwait

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Djibouti

51 Kuwait

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Egypt

ON Sport Plus

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Ghana

StarTimes World Football

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Guinea

StarTimes World Football

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ZAP

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Hungary

Arena4

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India

FanCode

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Arsenal.com

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51 Kuwait

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51 Kuwait

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Israel

Sport 1

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Japan

U-NEXT

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Jordan

51 Kuwait

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Kenya

StarTimes World Football

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Kuwait

KTV Sport

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MONOMAX

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Lebanon

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

Libya

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

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StarTimes

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StarTimes

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Maldives

FanCode

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Mauritania

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

Morocco

51 Kuwait

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ZAP

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Nepal

FanCode

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New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect

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StarTimes World Football

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51 Kuwait

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Pakistan

FanCode

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Palestine

51 Kuwait

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Portugal

LiveMode

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51 Kuwait

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StarTimes World Football

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Saudi Arabia

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

Sierra Leone

StarTimes World Football

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Somalia

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

South Africa

StarTimes World Football

startimes.com.cn

South Sudan

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

Spain

Movistar+

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Sri Lanka

FanCode

fancode.com

Sudan

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

Sweden

Sport Bladet Play

aftonbladet.se

Syria

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

São Tomé and Príncipe

ZAP

zap.co.ao

Tanzania

StarTimes World Football

startimes.com.cn

Thailand

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Tunisia

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

Uganda

StarTimes World Football

startimes.com.cn

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports 1

adsports.ae

USA

fuboTV

fubo.tv

Yemen

51 Kuwait

51kuwait.com

Zambia

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Girona and Arsenal will kick-off at 1 Aug 2026, 19:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Girona vs Arsenal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side at this stage. Girona have not released injury or suspension updates ahead of the fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed.

For Arsenal, Jurrien Timber is known to have departed the club's pre-season training camp in Spain to continue his rehabilitation from a groin injury. No further official updates on injuries or suspensions have been provided. Both squads will be updated closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

GIR

GIR - Form

RSO
D1-1
ATM
L1-0
ELC
D1-1
ALA
L0-1
CAS
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ARS

ARS - Form

ATM
W1-0
WHU
W0-1
BUR
W1-0
CRY
W1-2
PSG
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Girona have gone without a win across their last five matches, recording one draw, two losses, and two draws in their final LaLiga outings, before carrying that run into pre-season. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Castellon on July 29, and they lost 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves days earlier. Across those five matches they scored six goals and conceded seven.

Arsenal's last five matches tell a different story. They won four and lost one, with the defeat coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on May 30. Before that, they beat Crystal Palace 2-1, Burnley 1-0, West Ham United 1-0, and Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League. They scored five goals and conceded two across those five games, keeping three clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GironaDrawArsenal
0
0
1
Champions League
Girona badge
Girona
GIR
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The two clubs have met once in the last five recorded meetings. Arsenal won that encounter 2-1 away at Girona in the Champions League on January 29, 2025. There is no further head-to-head data available beyond that single fixture.

Standings

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