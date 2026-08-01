International Coverage

Country / Region Broadcaster Website Link Afghanistan FanCode fancode.com Algeria 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Andorra ZAP zap.co.ao Angola ZAPViva / ZSPORTS zap.co.ao Argentina TyC Sports tycsports.com Australia beIN SPORTS beinsports.com/au Bahrain 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Bangladesh FanCode fancode.com Belgium DAZN Belgium dazn.com/be Bhutan FanCode fancode.com Brazil DAZN Brasil dazn.com/pt-BR Burundi StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn Cambodia MONOMAX monomax.me Cameroon StarTimes startimes.com.cn Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com/ca Cape Verde Islands ZAP zap.co.ao Chad 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Congo DR StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn Djibouti 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Egypt ON Sport Plus ontv.eg Ghana StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn Guinea StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn Guinea-Bissau ZAP zap.co.ao Hungary Arena4 arena4.hu India FanCode fancode.com Indonesia Vidio vidio.com International Arsenal.com arsenal.com Iran 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Iraq 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Israel Sport 1 sport1.maariv.co.il Japan U-NEXT unext.jp Jordan 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Kenya StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn Kuwait KTV Sport media.gov.kw Laos MONOMAX monomax.me Lebanon 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Libya 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Madagascar StarTimes startimes.com.cn Malawi StarTimes startimes.com.cn Maldives FanCode fancode.com Mauritania 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Morocco 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Mozambique ZAP zap.co.ao Nepal FanCode fancode.com New Zealand beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com/nz Nigeria StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn Norway VG+ vg.no Oman 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Pakistan FanCode fancode.com Palestine 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Portugal LiveMode livemode.com Puerto Rico FOX Deportes foxdeportes.com Qatar 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Rwanda StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn Saudi Arabia 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Sierra Leone StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn Somalia 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com South Africa StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn South Sudan 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Spain Movistar+ movistarplus.es Sri Lanka FanCode fancode.com Sudan 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Sweden Sport Bladet Play aftonbladet.se Syria 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com São Tomé and Príncipe ZAP zap.co.ao Tanzania StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn Thailand MONOMAX monomax.me Tunisia 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Uganda StarTimes World Football startimes.com.cn United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi Sports 1 adsports.ae USA fuboTV fubo.tv Yemen 51 Kuwait 51kuwait.com Zambia StarTimes startimes.com.cn

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 1 Aug 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between Girona and Arsenal will kick-off at 1 Aug 2026, 19:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Girona vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side at this stage. Girona have not released injury or suspension updates ahead of the fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed.

For Arsenal, Jurrien Timber is known to have departed the club's pre-season training camp in Spain to continue his rehabilitation from a groin injury. No further official updates on injuries or suspensions have been provided. Both squads will be updated closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Girona have gone without a win across their last five matches, recording one draw, two losses, and two draws in their final LaLiga outings, before carrying that run into pre-season. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Castellon on July 29, and they lost 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves days earlier. Across those five matches they scored six goals and conceded seven.

Arsenal's last five matches tell a different story. They won four and lost one, with the defeat coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on May 30. Before that, they beat Crystal Palace 2-1, Burnley 1-0, West Ham United 1-0, and Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League. They scored five goals and conceded two across those five games, keeping three clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Champions League Girona GIR 1 Arsenal ARS 2 FT 1 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The two clubs have met once in the last five recorded meetings. Arsenal won that encounter 2-1 away at Girona in the Champions League on January 29, 2025. There is no further head-to-head data available beyond that single fixture.