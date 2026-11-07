How to watch Girona vs Almeria with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 13 8 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

Girona host Almeria at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in Matchday 13 of the Segunda Division on Sunday, November 8, with both clubs chasing points at opposite ends of their respective ambitions in Spain's second tier.

Girona sit eighth in the table and arrive into this fixture off the back of a mixed run of results. Quique Alvarez's side beat Celta Fortuna 5-1 and FC Andorra 2-0 in consecutive league outings, but a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad B on October 31 dented that momentum heading into the weekend.

Almeria travel to Catalonia in strong form and with genuine promotion intent. Garcia Pimienta's side are second in the Liga 2 standings, one point behind leaders Castellon, and have lost just once in their last five competitive matches across all competitions.

The visitors have been building steadily through the opening months of the campaign. A 3-0 win over Leganes and a 2-4 victory at Real Sociedad B underline their capacity to score freely, and Pimienta will expect his side to carry that threat to Girona.

Off the pitch, Almeria have also shown character as a club. Following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, the Andalusian side announced they will donate all ticket revenue from their upcoming home game against Tenerife to De Miguel's family, a gesture driven by club president Mohammed Al Khereiji.

Back on the pitch, Almeria's midfield has attracted significant attention from clubs across Europe, with Atletico Madrid already in talks with the camp of Serbian midfielder Stefan Dzodic, while Sunderland and three Premier League clubs have also been monitoring his progress.

For now, though, Dzodic and his teammates are focused on the promotion race. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Girona vs Almeria live.

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