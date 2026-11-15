How to watch Gibraltar vs Malta with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Europa Sports Park

Gibraltar host Malta at Europa Sports Park in a UEFA Nations League D group fixture, with the top of the standings on the line.

Malta arrive as group leaders, sitting first in the table, and will look to extend their advantage with another positive result on the road.

Scott Wiseman's Gibraltar side have endured a difficult run in this Nations League campaign. They sit third in the group and suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Andorra in their most recent Nations League outing, a result that has left their top-finish ambitions hanging by a thread.

Malta, coached by Emilio De Leo, come in with strong momentum. They have won three of their last five matches, including a 1-0 victory over Andorra and a 1-2 win away at Andorra, and have shown the kind of consistency that has them sitting comfortably at the summit.

The two sides drew 1-1 when they met earlier in this Nations League cycle, meaning both teams know what is at stake in the rematch. Malta will want to go one better; Gibraltar need points to stay relevant.

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