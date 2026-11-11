How to watch Ghana vs Somalia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3 12 Nov 2026 - 10:00

Ghana host Somalia in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with the Black Stars looking to arrest a difficult run of results in what has been a turbulent period for the national team.

Ghana arrive at this fixture having lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outings in AFCON qualifying saw them beaten by both Ivory Coast and Gambia, leaving their qualification hopes under pressure.

The Black Stars did show resilience at the World Cup earlier this year, holding England to a goalless draw, but defeats to Croatia and Colombia underlined the inconsistency that has plagued this squad.

Somalia come into this game under coach Yusuf Ali Nur and have endured their own difficult stretch. Back-to-back losses to Ivory Coast and Gambia in their last two qualifying outings have left them searching for a first win in the group.

The visitors did pick up two positive results against Mauritius in the March qualifying window, which represents the high point of their recent campaign. A win over Bahrain in a friendly last November also offered some encouragement.

In the Group C standings, Ghana currently sit fourth while Somalia occupy third place, making this a fixture with real consequences for both sides' ambitions of reaching the Africa Cup of Nations.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ghana vs Somalia.

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