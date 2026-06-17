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team-logoGhana
Toronto Stadium
team-logoPanama
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Ghana vs Panama: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ghana vs Panama
Ghana
Panama
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Ghana vs Panama with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. L
Toronto Stadium

Today's game between Ghana and Panama will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ghana vs Panama today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ghana vs Panama Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Ghana crest
Ghana
GHA
Formation
Panama crest
Panama
PAN
3-4-3
1L. Ati-Zigi26M. Senaya14G. Mensah18J. Opoku4J. Adjetey7A. Fatawu15E. Owusu19I. Williams9J. Ayew3C. Yirenkyi11A. Semenyo22O. Mosquera5E. Farina4F. Escobar3J. Cordoba20A. Godoy23A. Murillo15E. Davis14C. Harvey11Y. Barcenas17J. Fajardo10I. Diaz
Panama crest
Panama
PAN
4-2-3-1
Ghana

Starting XI

Panama

Manager

  • C. Queiroz
  • T. Christiansen

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the Group L opener. No official injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the Black Stars, though updates are expected closer to kick-off as the squad finalises preparations in Toronto.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen has also yet to name his projected lineup, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the available squad data. Further team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of Wednesday's match.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

GHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

PAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Ghana arrive in Toronto in poor recent form. Across their last five matches, the Black Stars recorded one draw and four defeats, scoring four goals and conceding 11. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Wales on June 2, which at least ended a run of three consecutive losses. Those defeats included a 2-0 reverse against Mexico, a 2-1 loss to Germany, and a 5-1 hammering by Austria in March. Ghana have not kept a clean sheet across those five matches.

Panama's recent record is more mixed but shows greater resilience. In five preparatory fixtures, Christiansen's side won two, drew two, and lost one. Their last outing ended 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 6, while a 4-2 win over the Dominican Republic two days prior demonstrated their attacking threat. The one clear blemish was a 6-2 defeat to Brazil on May 31. Wins over South Africa in March — including a 2-1 away victory — gave Panama a more positive foundation heading into the tournament. Panama have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Ghana and Panama are recorded in the available head-to-head data. Wednesday's Group L fixture at Toronto Stadium will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group L, Ghana currently occupy third place and Panama sit fourth, with neither side having yet played a match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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