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Conference League
team-logoGetafe
Coliseum
team-logoLugano
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Getafe vs Lugano: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Getafe vs Lugano
Getafe
Lugano
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Armenia

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Austria

Sky Sport Austria

skysportaustria.at

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Finland

Elisa Viihde

elisaviihde.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

SRF zwei

srf.ch

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lv

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

connect-my.beinsports.com

New Zealand

DAZN

dazn.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sweden

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Switzerland

RTS / SRF / Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Getafe vs Lugano with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Coliseum

Today's game between Getafe and Lugano will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Lugano today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Getafe vs Lugano Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Bordalas

Pepe Bordalas takes charge of Getafe with no confirmed lineup or injury information available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lugano manager Mattia Croci-Torti is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection or availability details. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

GET

GET - Form

BET
L1-0
MAL
W1-0
BAR
L3-0
UCR
D1-1
RAY
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LUG

LUG - Form

LAU
W0-4
VER
L1-3
LUZ
W4-0
ZVE
W3-2
PUF
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Getafe have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, and they drew by the same scoreline against Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League. Their only win in that run came 1-0 against Malaga, while a 3-0 loss to Barcelona stands as their heaviest result. Getafe scored four goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Lugano have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 cup victory over Pully Football, and they beat FK Crvena Zvezda 3-2 in their last Conference League game. A 4-0 Super League win over Luzern also features in that run, with their only defeat a 3-1 friendly loss to Hellas Verona. Lugano scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Getafe and Lugano. This fixture represents the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Getafe sit 15th in the Conference League table, meaning they are under real pressure to pick up points to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. Lugano occupy seventh place, giving the Swiss side a clear advantage in the standings and the confidence of a side already well-placed in the competition.

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