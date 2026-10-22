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How to watch Getafe vs Lugano with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Coliseum

Today's game between Getafe and Lugano will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Lugano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pepe Bordalas takes charge of Getafe with no confirmed lineup or injury information available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lugano manager Mattia Croci-Torti is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection or availability details. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Getafe have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, and they drew by the same scoreline against Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League. Their only win in that run came 1-0 against Malaga, while a 3-0 loss to Barcelona stands as their heaviest result. Getafe scored four goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Lugano have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 cup victory over Pully Football, and they beat FK Crvena Zvezda 3-2 in their last Conference League game. A 4-0 Super League win over Luzern also features in that run, with their only defeat a 3-1 friendly loss to Hellas Verona. Lugano scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Getafe and Lugano. This fixture represents the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Getafe sit 15th in the Conference League table, meaning they are under real pressure to pick up points to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. Lugano occupy seventh place, giving the Swiss side a clear advantage in the standings and the confidence of a side already well-placed in the competition.