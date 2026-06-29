International Coverage

How to watch Germany vs Paraguay with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Boston Stadium

Today's game between Germany and Paraguay will kick-off at 29 Jun 2026, 21:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Julian Nagelsmann names a strong projected XI for Germany, with Manuel Neuer in goal and a back four of Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Raum. Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Jamal Musiala are named in midfield, with Leroy Sané and Felix Nmecha providing width and Kai Havertz leading the line. Nico Schlotterbeck is the only confirmed absentee, ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a knee ligament injury sustained against Ivory Coast.

For Paraguay, coach Gustavo Alfaro has no injury concerns to report but must plan without Diego Gomez, who is suspended. Orlando Gill starts in goal behind a back four of Gustavo Velázquez, Fabián Balbuena, Juan Cáceres, and Junior Alonso. Mauricio, Andrés Cubas, and Matías Galarza are set to operate in central midfield, with Julio Enciso and Gabriel Ávalos leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 15 N. Schlotterbeck Injuries and Suspensions 8 D. Gomez

Form

Germany go into the knockout rounds with four wins and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Ecuador on June 25, which ended a run of back-to-back victories. Before that, they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 and thrashed Curacao 7-1 in the group stage, and recorded a 2-1 win over the United States in a pre-tournament friendly. Germany have scored 14 goals across those five matches while conceding four.

Paraguay's last five matches brought two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 stalemate against Australia on June 26 — a result that confirmed their place in the round of 32. They beat Turkiye 1-0 before that, but were beaten 4-1 by the United States in their tournament opener. Across five matches, Paraguay scored six goals and conceded seven, with their defensive record improving markedly in the final two group games.

Head-to-Head Record

GER Last 2 matches PAR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Germany 3 - 3 Paraguay

Germany 1 - 0 Paraguay 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Germany and Paraguay have met twice in available records. The most recent fixture was a 3-3 draw in a friendly on August 14, 2013. Before that, Germany defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the 2002 FIFA World Cup group stage on June 15, 2002. Germany hold the only outright win across the two meetings.

Standings

Germany finished first in Group E, while Paraguay qualified from Group D in third place.