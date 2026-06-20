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How to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Germany and Ivory Coast will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 21:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Germany vs Ivory Coast Probable lineups
Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the Toronto fixture. No confirmed starting lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.
Ivory Coast manager Emerse Faé also has no injury or suspension concerns listed in the available information. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the Elephants either, and further team news will follow in the build-up to the match.
Form
Germany arrive in Toronto having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 7-1 thrashing of Curaçao in their World Cup opener on June 14, with 18 goals scored across those five games in total. Before that, they beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly on June 6 and put four past Finland without reply on May 31. Earlier in the spring, Germany edged Switzerland 4-3 in a high-scoring friendly and beat Ghana 2-1. Five wins from five, with just five goals conceded across that run.
Ivory Coast have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 3-2 loss to Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Since then, the Elephants have been in solid form. They beat France 2-1 in a June 4 friendly, followed by the 1-0 win over Ecuador in their World Cup opener on June 14. They also beat Scotland 1-0 and thrashed Republic of Korea 4-0 in March. Across those five matches, Ivory Coast scored nine goals and conceded six.
Head-to-Head Record
The head-to-head record between Germany and Ivory Coast is limited. The only meeting in the available data is a 2-2 draw in a friendly on November 18, 2009, played in Germany. There is no further head-to-head data beyond that single fixture.
Standings
In Group E, Germany currently sit top after Matchday 1, with Ivory Coast in second place.