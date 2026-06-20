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World Cup
team-logoGermany
Toronto Stadium
team-logoIvory Coast
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Germany vs Ivory Coast: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Germany vs Ivory Coast
Germany
Ivory Coast
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN SPORTS

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Andorra

DAZN Spain

Angola

DStv Now / ZAP

Anguilla

BluuRush Sports

Antigua and Barbuda

BluuRush Sports

Argentina

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Aruba

NPO 1

Australia

SBS On Demand

Austria

ORF eins

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS

Bangladesh

Bangladesh TV

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Belgium

RTBF Auvio / VRT MAX

Belize

Nexgen

Benin

Benin TV / New World Sport

Bermuda

BluuRush Sports

Bolivia

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NPO 1

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HRT 2

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DStv Now

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SporTV / Globoplay / CazéTV

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BluuRush Sports

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RTB Aneka

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BNT 1

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RTB / DStv Now

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RTNB TV / Sporty TV App

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

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CRTV Sports / StarTimes

Canada

TSN+

Cape Verde Islands

Televisao de Cabo Verde / ZAP

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BluuRush Sports

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New World Sport

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beIN SPORTS

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Chilevision

China

CCTV-5 Sports

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SuperSport

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Télé Congo / StarTimes

Costa Rica

FOX+

Croatia

HRT 2

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NPO 1

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Sigma TV

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Nova Action

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RTI (Radiodiffusion Télévision Ivoirienne)

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DR 1

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beIN SPORTS

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BluuRush Sports

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Pio Deportes

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Teleamazonas

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YLE TV2

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RUV 2

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ZEE5

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beIN SPORTS

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beIN SPORTS

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RTE 2

Israel

Sport 1 / KAN 11

Italy

DAZN Italia / Rai 1

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Television Jamaica

Japan

DAZN Japan / Nippon TV

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beIN SPORTS

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Qazsport / Kazakhstan TV

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KBC Channel 1 / Azam Sports

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JTBC

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Arena 1 Premium

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beIN SPORTS

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

Laos

MONOMAX

Latvia

Go3

Lebanon

beIN SPORTS

Lesotho

DStv Now

Liberia

SuperSport

Libya

beIN SPORTS

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

Lithuania

Go3

Luxembourg

Tipik

Macau

TDM Desporto

Macedonia

Arena 1 Premium

Madagascar

TV Malagasy / StarTimes

Malawi

Azam Sports

Malaysia

Unifi TV

Maldives

Medianet

Mali

ORTM 2

Mauritania

beIN SPORTS

Mauritius

MBC 11

Mayotte

SuperSport

Mexico

ViX

Monaco

M6

Montenegro

Arena 1 Premium

Montserrat

BluuRush Sports

Morocco

beIN SPORTS

Mozambique

TVM (Televisão de Moçambique)

How to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. E
Toronto Stadium

Today's game between Germany and Ivory Coast will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 21:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Germany vs Ivory Coast Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Formation
Ivory Coast crest
Ivory Coast
CIV
4-4-2
1M. Neuer18N. Brown4J. Tah6J. Kimmich15N. Schlotterbeck17F. Wirtz23F. Nmecha19L. Sane10J. Musiala5A. Pavlovic7K. Havertz1Y. Fofana21E. N'Dicka5W. Singo17G. Doue3G. Konan15A. Diallo6S. Fofana11Y. Diomande8F. Kessie19N. Pepe9A. Bonny
Ivory Coast crest
Ivory Coast
CIV
4-2-3-1
Germany

Starting XI

Ivory Coast

Manager

  • J. Nagelsmann
  • E. Fae

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the Toronto fixture. No confirmed starting lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ivory Coast manager Emerse Faé also has no injury or suspension concerns listed in the available information. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the Elephants either, and further team news will follow in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

GER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Germany arrive in Toronto having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 7-1 thrashing of Curaçao in their World Cup opener on June 14, with 18 goals scored across those five games in total. Before that, they beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly on June 6 and put four past Finland without reply on May 31. Earlier in the spring, Germany edged Switzerland 4-3 in a high-scoring friendly and beat Ghana 2-1. Five wins from five, with just five goals conceded across that run.

Ivory Coast have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 3-2 loss to Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Since then, the Elephants have been in solid form. They beat France 2-1 in a June 4 friendly, followed by the 1-0 win over Ecuador in their World Cup opener on June 14. They also beat Scotland 1-0 and thrashed Republic of Korea 4-0 in March. Across those five matches, Ivory Coast scored nine goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

GER

Last match

CIV

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

The head-to-head record between Germany and Ivory Coast is limited. The only meeting in the available data is a 2-2 draw in a friendly on November 18, 2009, played in Germany. There is no further head-to-head data beyond that single fixture.

Standings

In Group E, Germany currently sit top after Matchday 1, with Ivory Coast in second place.

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