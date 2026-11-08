How to watch Gent vs Kortrijk with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Planet Group Arena

Gent host Kortrijk at the Planet Group Arena in Ghent in a First Division A fixture, with both sides in contrasting patches of form heading into the match.

Rik De Mil's side come into this game off the back of a 0-0 draw with Kuopion PS in the Conference League, a result that extended a difficult recent run in which Gent have failed to win any of their last three matches across all competitions.

Their most impressive performance of the recent period came in a 4-0 demolition of Anderlecht in the league, which showed the attacking quality De Mil can call upon when Gent click. That result stands in sharp contrast to the defeats that have followed.

Kortrijk arrive in poor shape. Daniel Beichler's team have won just one of their last five First Division A matches and lost 3-1 to KV Mechelen in their most recent outing, a result that leaves them deep in trouble at the bottom of the table.

With Gent sitting fourth in the Jupiler League standings and Kortrijk rooted in 18th, the gap in league position tells much of the story heading into this fixture.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Gent vs Kortrijk live, including TV channel options, live stream details and kick-off time, read on.

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