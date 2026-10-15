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Conference League
team-logoGent
Planet Group Arena
team-logoAGF
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Gent vs AGF: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Gent vs AGF
Gent
AGF
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Bangladesh

Sony LIV / SONY TEN 5

Sony LIV

Belgium

Play Sports 4

Play Sports

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 7

Canal+

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports MAX

Vidio

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Nepal

Sony LIV / SONY TEN 5

Sony LIV

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Pakistan

Sony LIV / SONY TEN 5

Sony LIV

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

DAZN Portugal

Spain

Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Thailand

beIN SPORTS MAX Thailand

beIN Sports Thailand

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Gent vs AGF with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Planet Group Arena

Today's game between Gent and AGF will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gent vs AGF today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gent vs AGF Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Gent crest
Gent
GNT
page.match.formation.title
AGF crest
AGF
AGF
3-4-2-1
team-logoD. Roefteam-logoC. Burgessteam-logoS. van der HeydenM. PaskotsiM. Paskotsiteam-logoA. OmgbaM. BalikwishaM. Balikwishateam-logoL. Lopesteam-logoT. Araujoteam-logoM. Sonkoteam-logoM. Delorgeteam-logoI. Cisseteam-logoJ. HansenF. TingagerF. Tingagerteam-logoT. Moelgaardteam-logoD. GretarssonM. AndersonM. Andersonteam-logoM. Knudsenteam-logoR. Carstensenteam-logoT. Bechteam-logoK. Arnstadteam-logoF. Emmeryteam-logoJ. Serra
AGF crest
AGF
AGF
3-4-2-1
Gent

Starting XI

AGF

Manager

  • R. De Mil
  • J. Poulsen

Gent head coach Rik De Mil is without Mouhamed Ngom, Laszlo Benes, and Josue Vergara through injury, with no suspensions to report. The projected XI is expected to feature Davy Roef in goal, with a back line of Christian Burgess, Siebe van der Heyden, Maksim Paskotsi, and Aime Omgba. Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Leonardo Lopes, Tiago Araujo, Momodou Sonko, Mathias Delorge, and Ibrahima Cisse are set to complete the lineup.

AGF coach Jakob Poulsen is dealing with a longer injury list, with Kevin Yakob, Oskar Haugstrup, Nicolai Poulsen, and Tomas Kristjansson all ruled out. No suspensions are in effect for the visitors. AGF's projected XI lines up with Jesper Hansen in goal, a back four of Frederik Tingager, Tobias Moelgaard, Daniel Gretarsson, and Mikael Anderson, and a midfield and attack featuring Magnus Knudsen, Rasmus Carstensen, Tobias Bech, Kristian Arnstad, Frederik Emmery, and Janni Serra.

Form

GNT

GNT - Form

OHL
W1-0
CER
W0-3
GNK
D1-1
STL
W2-1
ZUL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AGF

AGF - Form

FCN
L2-0
BKS
W1-6
ACH
D2-2
VFF
W2-1
SON
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Gent have been in excellent form across their last five matches, recording four wins and one draw with no defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Zulte Waregem on October 10, and they also claimed a 3-0 win at Cercle Brugge earlier in the run. Across those five games, Gent scored eight goals and conceded just three, with the sole dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Genk.

AGF's recent record shows three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five. They beat Soenderjyske Fodbold 3-0 on October 12 and also recorded a 6-1 win over Skjold in the DBU Pokalen. Their only defeat in the period was a 2-0 loss to FC Nordsjaelland in the Superleague, and they drew 2-2 with AC Horsens. AGF have scored 14 goals across those five fixtures, though the Vendsyssel match was a friendly.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Gent and AGF. Further information will be added if it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Gent and AGF are level at the top of the Conference League table, meaning this fixture is a direct clash between the two leading sides in the competition at this stage of the campaign.

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