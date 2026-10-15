International Coverage

How to watch Gent vs AGF with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Planet Group Arena

Today's game between Gent and AGF will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gent vs AGF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gent head coach Rik De Mil is without Mouhamed Ngom, Laszlo Benes, and Josue Vergara through injury, with no suspensions to report. The projected XI is expected to feature Davy Roef in goal, with a back line of Christian Burgess, Siebe van der Heyden, Maksim Paskotsi, and Aime Omgba. Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Leonardo Lopes, Tiago Araujo, Momodou Sonko, Mathias Delorge, and Ibrahima Cisse are set to complete the lineup.

AGF coach Jakob Poulsen is dealing with a longer injury list, with Kevin Yakob, Oskar Haugstrup, Nicolai Poulsen, and Tomas Kristjansson all ruled out. No suspensions are in effect for the visitors. AGF's projected XI lines up with Jesper Hansen in goal, a back four of Frederik Tingager, Tobias Moelgaard, Daniel Gretarsson, and Mikael Anderson, and a midfield and attack featuring Magnus Knudsen, Rasmus Carstensen, Tobias Bech, Kristian Arnstad, Frederik Emmery, and Janni Serra.

Form

Gent have been in excellent form across their last five matches, recording four wins and one draw with no defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Zulte Waregem on October 10, and they also claimed a 3-0 win at Cercle Brugge earlier in the run. Across those five games, Gent scored eight goals and conceded just three, with the sole dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Genk.

AGF's recent record shows three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five. They beat Soenderjyske Fodbold 3-0 on October 12 and also recorded a 6-1 win over Skjold in the DBU Pokalen. Their only defeat in the period was a 2-0 loss to FC Nordsjaelland in the Superleague, and they drew 2-2 with AC Horsens. AGF have scored 14 goals across those five fixtures, though the Vendsyssel match was a friendly.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Gent and AGF. Further information will be added if it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

Both Gent and AGF are level at the top of the Conference League table, meaning this fixture is a direct clash between the two leading sides in the competition at this stage of the campaign.