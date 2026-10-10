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Serie A
team-logoGenoa
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
team-logoFiorentina
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Genoa vs Fiorentina: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Genoa vs Fiorentina
Genoa
Fiorentina
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website Link

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/au

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Egypt

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

France

DAZN

dazn.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Kazakhstan

Q League

qfootball.kz

Mexico

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Russia

Match! Football 1

matchtv.ru

Saudi Arabia

STC TV

stctv.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

Sudan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

How to watch Genoa vs Fiorentina with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 6
Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Today's game between Genoa and Fiorentina will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Genoa vs Fiorentina today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Genoa vs Fiorentina Probable lineups

3-5-2
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
Formation
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
4-2-3-1
J. BijlowJ. BijlowA. MarcandalliA. MarcandalliJ. VasquezJ. VasquezL. OestigardL. OestigardT. BaldanziT. BaldanziM. FrendrupM. FrendrupK. EhizibueK. EhizibueM. EllertssonM. EllertssonAmorimAmorimM. OsmajicM. OsmajicVitinhaVitinhaD. de GeaD. de GeaL. RanieriL. RanieriR. DragusinR. DragusinA. JimenezA. JimenezVieryVieryC. NdourC. Ndourteam-logoP. GoncalvesA. NjieA. NjieF. MastantuonoF. MastantuonoN. FagioliN. Fagioliteam-logoM. Pellegrino
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
3-5-2
Genoa

Starting XI

Fiorentina

Manager

  • D. De Rossi
  • P. Vanoli

De Rossi will be without Lorenzo Colombo, who was injured during the friendly against Rapid Bucharest, along with Joi Xheto Nuredini, Elias Havel, Lorenzo Venturino, and Franz-Ethan Meichtry. With Colombo absent, the Genoa coach is expected to select from Junior Messias and Vitinha to partner Milutin Osmajic in attack, with the projected XI lining up as Bijlow; Marcandalli, Otoa, Oestigard; Ehizibue, Sow, Frendrup, Ellertsson, Baldanzi; Messias, Osmajic.

Vanoli is dealing with absences of his own, with Fabiano Parisi, Riccardo Sottil, and Alieu Njie all unavailable. Franco Mastantuono returned late from international duty with Argentina but is expected to start, while the final spot in attack remains contested between Pellegrino and Beto. Fiorentina's projected XI reads: De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Ranieri, Viery; Ndour, Fagioli, Atta; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Pedro Goncalves.

Form

GEN

GEN - Form

COM
L1-4
FRC
D1-1
SUD
W1-0
PAR
L2-1
RBU
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FIO

FIO - Form

FRC
L0-3
TOR
L1-2
VEN
W2-4
PIS
W3-0
NAP
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Genoa head into this fixture with one of the poorest records in the division, winning just once in their last five matches across all competitions and losing three times. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly defeat to Rapid Bucharest, and their last Serie A result was a 2-1 loss to Parma. The sole bright spot in that run was a 1-0 Coppa Italia win over Sudtirol, and they drew 1-1 with Frosinone in the league before that. Across the five matches, Genoa scored four goals and conceded eight, a tally that underlines the defensive fragility troubling De Rossi.

Fiorentina's recent form tells a more encouraging story, with two wins and one draw from their last three competitive fixtures. Their most recent Serie A match ended 1-1 at Napoli, while before the break they beat Venezia 4-2 away from home. A 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Pisa also sits in that five-match stretch, though defeats to Torino and Frosinone earlier in the run serve as a reminder that consistency is still a work in progress. Vanoli's side scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GenoaDrawFiorentina
0
3
2
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
0
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
2
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
2
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
2
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
1
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
1
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
FT
4Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended goalless, a 0-0 draw at Fiorentina's ground in May 2026. Looking across the last five Serie A encounters, neither club has dominated the series, with results split and several draws featuring prominently. The previous meeting at Marassi, in November 2025, produced a 2-2 draw, while Fiorentina edged a 2-1 win at home in February 2025. Goals have been relatively common across the five fixtures, with both sides finding the net regularly, though clean sheets have proved elusive for both.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
5410158+713
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
5320104+611
W
D
D
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
531194+510
W
D
W
W
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
531184+410
W
L
D
W
W
8
ComoComoCOM
531196+310
L
W
W
W
D
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
521276+17
D
W
L
L
W
10
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
5203510-56
L
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
511347-34
W
L
D
L
L
16
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
17
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
5113612-64
D
W
L
L
L
18
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
5014310-71
L
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Genoa sit 19th and Fiorentina 17th, meaning Saturday's match is a direct contest between two clubs battling to climb away from the lower reaches of the division.

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