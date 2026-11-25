How to watch Gangwon FC vs Kitchee with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Gangwon FC host Kitchee in an AFC Champions League Two Group H fixture. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Gangwon arrive in poor form. They have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 3-1 defeat to Daejeon Hana Citizen in the K-League 1 on November 21.

The South Korean side sit fourth in Group H, so they need points. A 1-0 win over Kuching City on October 29 was followed by a 2-0 loss to the same opponent on November 5.

Kitchee come in with more momentum. The Hong Kong club beat Tai Po 2-1 in their most recent outing and also won 2-1 against Phnom Penh in this competition.

They sit second in the group and have scored ten goals in their last five matches. That includes a 5-1 away win at Lee Man FC in the domestic league.

The sides drew 0-0 in their first meeting this season, in September. Gangwon will want to turn that stalemate into a win at home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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