How to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray host Aston Villa at Rams Global Stadyumu in Istanbul on Tuesday in a Champions League league-phase fixture with real weight for both clubs.

The Turkish champions arrive in strong domestic form. Okan Buruk's side beat Samsunspor 2-1 on Saturday and have won all of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in this competition.

Victor Osimhen continues to set the tempo. The striker has scored 10 goals this season and will again lead the line in front of a hostile home crowd.

Villa travel with a very different mood. Unai Emery's team drew 0-0 with Sunderland on Saturday and sit 10th in the Premier League with 13 points.

The Europa League holders have found goals harder to come by recently, and a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona earlier this month left them with work to do in Europe. Emery will want a response in one of the most intimidating atmospheres on the continent.

Both sides know the table is already tightening, and a result in Istanbul could shape the rest of the campaign. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch, the kick-off time and the latest team news.

Official broadcast information for Galatasaray vs Aston Villa is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added here once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads