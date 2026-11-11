How to watch Gabon vs Lesotho with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3 13 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Gabon host Lesotho in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with both sides in contrasting positions heading into the match.

The Panthers sit second in Group A and will be looking to consolidate their standing after a mixed run of results. Sebastien Migne's side have shown they can compete at this level but have struggled for consistency, particularly against stronger opposition.

Lesotho arrive in difficult form. Bob Mafoso's team are rooted at the bottom of the group and have yet to find a foothold in the qualification campaign, with defeats piling up across their recent fixtures.

Gabon will carry the home advantage and the greater weight of expectation. Their record against Lesotho in this competition gives them further reason for confidence.

For Lesotho, the task is clear: find a result away from home against a side that has beaten them before at this stage. That is a tall order given where both teams currently stand.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

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