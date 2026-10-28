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Carabao Cup
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoCrystal Palace
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TV Guide & Streaming
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Fulham
Crystal Palace
Carabao Cup

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International Coverage

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Match Preview

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 4
Craven Cottage

Fulham host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in the Carabao Cup, with two Premier League sides in contrasting moods heading into this London derby.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham arrive on the back of back-to-back league wins, their best run of form this season. A 1-0 victory at Coventry City last weekend, secured by a late Oscar Bobb strike, lifted the Cottagers out of the relegation zone and gave the squad a genuine lift heading into cup action.

Crystal Palace, by contrast, come into this fixture in poor shape. Pierre Sage's side were beaten 2-0 at home by Newcastle United on Sunday, a result that left Palace on just seven points and facing mounting pressure at the wrong end of the table.

The Eagles have conceded twelve goals across their last five matches in all competitions, a defensive record that will concern Sage ahead of a trip to west London. Their only relief has come in the Europa League, where a 2-2 draw in Istanbul against Besiktas showed they can compete when required.

Fulham's home record and current momentum make them the more settled side going into this tie. Craven Cottage has become a difficult place for opponents to visit, and Arbeloa will be keen to rotate wisely while protecting the confidence built over recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa

Fulham are managed by Alvaro Arbeloa for this Carabao Cup fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace are led by Pierre Sage. As with Fulham, no confirmed squad news or suspension details are available at this stage, and the latest information will be added when released.

Form

FUL

FUL - Form

WHU
W2-3
MUN
D1-1
IPS
L2-1
HUL
W1-0
COV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CRY

CRY - Form

NFO
W3-1
OL
L3-2
BHA
L5-0
BJK
D2-2
NEW
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fulham have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City, which followed a 1-0 league victory over Hull City the week before. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Manchester United and suffered a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town. Fulham have also won a Carabao Cup tie, beating West Ham United 3-2 away from home. Back-to-back league wins mark a clear improvement in their domestic form.

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, while they were beaten 5-0 by Brighton in the league the week before. Palace did earn a 3-1 home win over Nottingham Forest and drew 2-2 with Besiktas in the Europa League during this run. They also lost 3-2 to Lyon in European competition. Palace have scored eight goals and conceded twelve across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FulhamDrawCrystal Palace
0
1
4
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
3
FT
Club Friendlies
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
FA Cup
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
3
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 5 September 2026, when Crystal Palace won 3-2 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. Before that, Palace claimed a 2-1 win in a pre-season friendly at the same venue in August 2026. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Crystal Palace hold three wins to Fulham's zero, with one draw, having also won 3-0 in an FA Cup tie and drawn 1-1 in a New Year's Day Premier League fixture.

Standings

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