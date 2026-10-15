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How to watch Freiburg vs Jablonec with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Europa-Park Stadion

Today's game between Freiburg and Jablonec will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Jablonec today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Freiburg are managed by Julian Schuster. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Jablonec head coach Lubos Kozel also has no reported absences at this stage. The projected XI for the visitors will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Freiburg have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Schalke 04 on October 11, and they also recorded a 5-0 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach earlier in the run. Freiburg have scored 14 goals and conceded four across those five outings, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jablonec have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win over FC Zbrojovka Brno on October 10, and they also won their cup tie against Dukla Praha. Their only defeat in the sequence came against Sparta Prague, where they conceded twice without reply.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for meetings between Freiburg and Jablonec. This fixture represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, both Freiburg and Jablonec currently sit in first place in the standings, making this a direct contest between the two sides at the top of the table.