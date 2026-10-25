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Match Preview

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Europa-Park Stadion

Bayern Munich travel to the Europa-Park Stadion to face SC Freiburg in a Bundesliga fixture on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 local time.

Freiburg sit third in the table and have shown they are capable of competing with the division's best this season, making this a stern test for a visiting side already stretched by injuries and off-field turbulence.

Bayern arrive in the Breisgau without their head coach. Vincent Kompany collapsed on Friday while watching a reserve-team session and was taken to hospital, where he remains under observation. Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed Kompany is stable but will be absent for weeks, with assistant Aaron Danks taking charge of the team.

The injury list compounds the challenge for Danks. Bayern are without Joshua Kimmich, who is with his family following a bereavement, as well as Min-Jae Kim, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, and Aleksandar Pavlovic. It is a depleted squad that arrives in Freiburg, even if the quality that remains is still considerable.

Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Serge Gnabry lead the attacking options, while Jonas Urbig continues in goal in Neuer's absence. Bayern have won their last four Bundesliga meetings with Freiburg and will be expected to extend that record despite the circumstances.

Freiburg, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats and will sense an opportunity against a shorthanded opponent. Julian Schuster's side have the home crowd behind them and the motivation to close the gap on the teams above.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich live.

Team news & squads

Julian Schuster names a Freiburg side that includes Mio Backhaus in goal, with a back line of Jordy Makengo, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Treu, and Max Rosenfelder. Yuito Suzuki, Derry Scherhant, Maximilian Eggestein, and Yannik Engelhardt provide the midfield engine, with Jan-Niklas Beste and Igor Matanovic leading the attack. Florent Muslija and Bruno Ogbus are unavailable through injury.

Bayern head into the match without a number of key figures. Kompany's collapse on Friday means Aaron Danks takes charge, while Neuer misses out with a persistent tendon irritation in his foot, handing Jonas Urbig the gloves. Kimmich is absent for personal reasons, and Pavlovic is also ruled out with a calf problem, leaving Tom Bischof and potentially 18-year-old Bara Sapoko Ndiaye to cover central midfield. Kim, Diaz, and Musiala remain sidelined through muscle injuries, with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah expected to form the central defensive partnership. Danks's projected XI reads: Urbig; Tah, Upamecano, Stanisic, Brown; Gnabry, Laimer, Bischof, Olise; Davies; Kane.

Form

Freiburg have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent outing a 3-0 defeat to Monaco in the Conference League. They beat Jablonec 3-2 in that same competition and claimed a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Schalke, but a 2-1 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the league underlines that inconsistency has been a theme. Across the five matches, Freiburg have scored nine goals and conceded eight, suggesting an open but fragile defensive record.

Bayern's recent form tells a different story in terms of output, even if results have been mixed. They crushed RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga and hammered Union Berlin 7-0 earlier in the campaign, demonstrating the kind of firepower that makes them dangerous regardless of personnel. Their last three matches have brought one win and two draws, including a 2-2 Champions League result against Arsenal and a 3-3 draw with Viking, so the clean-sheet record has been porous. Across their last five games, Bayern have scored 20 goals while conceding nine, a ratio that reflects both their attacking depth and the defensive vulnerabilities that Freiburg may look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-3 Bayern win at the Europa-Park Stadion in April 2026. Bayern have won three of the last five encounters, with Freiburg failing to win any of them and claiming just one draw, a 2-2 result at this same ground in March 2024. Bayern have scored 16 goals across those five matches to Freiburg's seven, a dominance that gives the visitors a firm historical reference point even amid their current disruption.