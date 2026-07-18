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World Cup
team-logoFrance
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France vs England: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
France vs England
France
England
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

ATN

afghan-wireless.com

Albania

TV Klan

tvklan.al

Algeria / Arab Region

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

American Samoa

FBC Sports

fbcnews.com.fj

Andorra / Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

Angola

TPA

tpa.ao

Anguilla / Antigua

Bluu

bluu.co

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

Armenia

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Aruba / Bonaire / Curaçao

NPO 1

npo.nl

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

Austria

Servus TV

servustv.com

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

itv.az

Bahamas / Barbados

Rush Sports

rushsports.co

Bangladesh

T Sports

tsports.com

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

sport-tv.by

Belgium

VRT 1

vrt.be

Belize

Nexgen

nexgentv.com

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

tigosports.com.bo

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

rtb.gov.bn

Bulgaria

BNT 1

bnt.bg

Burkina Faso / Benin / DR Congo

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Burundi / Kenya / Ghana

StarTimes

startimes.com.cn

Cambodia / Laos

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

crtv.cm

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

Cape Verde

ZAP

zap.co.ao

Chile

DGO

directvgo.com

China

CCTV-5

sports.cctv.com

Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)

ELTA Sports

elta.tv

Colombia

Caracol TV

caracoltv.com

Costa Rica

FOX

foxsports.com

Croatia

HRT 2

hrt.hr

Cuba

Tele Rebelde

telerebelde.icrt.cu

Cyprus

Sigma TV

sigmatv.com

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

ceskatelevize.cz/sport

Denmark / Greenland

DR 1

dr.dk

Dominican Republic

CDN Deportes

cdn.com.do

Ecuador

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

El Salvador / Guatemala / Honduras

Tigo Sports

tigosports.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.tv

Ethiopia / Botswana / Sub-Saharan Africa

DStv Now / SuperSport

supersport.com

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

France

M6

6play.fr

Gabon

Gabon 1ère

gabontelevision.ga

Gambia

GRTS

grts.gm

Georgia

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Germany

MagentaTV

magentatv.de

Great Britain

BBC One / iPlayer

bbc.co.uk/iplayer

Greece

ERT

ert.gr

Guyana

ENet TV

enet.gy

Hong Kong

ViuTV

viu.tv

Hungary

M4 Sports

m4sport.hu

Iceland

RUV

ruv.is

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

International

YouTube

youtube.com

Iran

Persiana Sports

persiana.tv

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

rte.ie/player

Israel

Sport 1

sport1.maariv.co.il

Italy

RAI 1

raiplay.it

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

televisionjamaica.com

Japan

NHK

nhk.or.jp

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Korea Republic

KBS2

kbs.co.kr

Kosovo

TV Vala

kosovotelecom.com

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

ktrk.kg/sport

Latvia

TV6 Latvia

tv3.lv/tv6

How to watch France vs England with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypassg blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Bronze
Miami Stadium

Today's game between France and England will kick-off at 18 Jul 2026, 22:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs England today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

France vs England Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
France crest
France
FRA
Formation
England crest
England
ENG
4-2-3-1
16M. Maignan19T. Hernandez15I. Konate2M. Gusto26M. Lacroix18W. Zaire-Emery13N. Kante24R. Cherki7O. Dembele20D. Doue10K. Mbappe1J. Pickford6M. Guehi26J. Quansah25D. Spence2E. Konsa10J. Bellingham8E. Anderson17M. Rogers11M. Rashford20N. Madueke9H. Kane
England crest
England
ENG
4-2-3-1
France

Starting XI

England

Manager

  • D. Deschamps
  • T. Tuchel

Injuries and Suspensions

Didier Deschamps is without William Saliba for this fixture, with the Arsenal centre-back unavailable through injury. The projected XI has Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, and Malo Gusto, with Warren Zaire-Emery, N'Golo Kante, and Rayan Cherki in midfield and Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

Thomas Tuchel is dealing with the absence of Jordan Henderson through injury. England's projected XI names Jordan Pickford in goal, with Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Jarell Quansah, and Ezri Konsa in defence, Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, and Morgan Rogers in midfield, and Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke, and Harry Kane in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

FRA

FRA - Form

NOR
W1-4
SWE
W3-0
PAR
W0-1
MAR
W2-0
ESP
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ENG

ENG - Form

PAN
W0-2
COD
W2-1
MEX
W2-3
NOR
W1-2
ARG
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

France head into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five World Cup fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 semi-final loss to Spain on July 14. Before that, Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals and defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16. Across those five matches, France scored eight goals and conceded three.

England's recent record also reads four wins and one defeat from five. Their last match was the 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina on July 15, a result that ended their run after they had led going into the final stages. Earlier in the tournament, Tuchel's side beat Norway 2-1 and Mexico 3-2, and were unbeaten in their first four fixtures. England scored eight goals and conceded four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

FRA

Last 5 matches

ENG

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

8

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, when France beat England 2-1 on December 10, 2022. Across the last five encounters, France hold a slight edge, winning three times to England's one, with one draw. The 2015 friendly at Wembley stands as England's sole win in that run, a 2-0 victory on November 17 of that year.

Standings

France finished top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup group stage, while England won Group L to advance to the knockout rounds.

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