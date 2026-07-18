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How to watch France vs England with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypassg blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between France and England will kick-off at 18 Jul 2026, 22:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs England todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
France vs England Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- D. Deschamps
- T. Tuchel
Injuries and Suspensions
Didier Deschamps is without William Saliba for this fixture, with the Arsenal centre-back unavailable through injury. The projected XI has Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, and Malo Gusto, with Warren Zaire-Emery, N'Golo Kante, and Rayan Cherki in midfield and Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.
Thomas Tuchel is dealing with the absence of Jordan Henderson through injury. England's projected XI names Jordan Pickford in goal, with Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Jarell Quansah, and Ezri Konsa in defence, Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, and Morgan Rogers in midfield, and Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke, and Harry Kane in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
France head into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five World Cup fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 semi-final loss to Spain on July 14. Before that, Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals and defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16. Across those five matches, France scored eight goals and conceded three.
England's recent record also reads four wins and one defeat from five. Their last match was the 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina on July 15, a result that ended their run after they had led going into the final stages. Earlier in the tournament, Tuchel's side beat Norway 2-1 and Mexico 3-2, and were unbeaten in their first four fixtures. England scored eight goals and conceded four across the five games.
Head-to-Head Record
The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, when France beat England 2-1 on December 10, 2022. Across the last five encounters, France hold a slight edge, winning three times to England's one, with one draw. The 2015 friendly at Wembley stands as England's sole win in that run, a 2-0 victory on November 17 of that year.
Standings
France finished top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup group stage, while England won Group L to advance to the knockout rounds.