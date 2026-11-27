How to watch Fortaleza vs Criciuma with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie B - Final 28 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Fortaleza host Criciuma in a Serie B meeting between two sides separated by a single place in the table. The venue and exact kick-off time have not yet been confirmed.

Fortaleza, coached by Juan Pablo Vojvoda, sit fourth. They arrive with a patchy run of one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five league games.

The most recent of those defeats came on 22 November, when Criciuma beat them 1-0. Fortaleza scored just four goals across that stretch and will want a sharper attack this time.

Criciuma, led by Umberto Louzer, are fifth and carry the momentum of that win. They have taken two victories from their last five, though three defeats show how uneven their form has been.

The visitors have also won twice in 2026 against only one loss to Fortaleza, but the record shows Fortaleza took the other two meetings this year, including a 2-0 away win in August. Criciuma will hope the latest result marks a shift.

Here is how to follow the game, plus the key details ahead of kick-off.

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