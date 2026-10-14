International Coverage

How to watch Fluminense vs Palmeiras with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals 14 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Fluminense and Palmeiras will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 01:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fluminense are managed by Marcao, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on squad availability will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.

For Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira has similarly not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. Full squad details for both sides will be published when official information is released.

Form

Fluminense head into this fixture having won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Flamengo, though they did beat Coritiba 4-0 before that. They also claimed a 1-3 win at Corinthians earlier in the run. Across the five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded seven, with their Copa Libertadores loss to Club Atletico Platense among the low points.

Palmeiras arrive in considerably stronger shape, winning four and drawing one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Serie A victory over Corinthians, and they also beat Bahia 1-0 in the league. A 3-2 Copa Libertadores win over LDU de Quito and a 2-0 victory over Sao Paulo complete a productive run. Ferreira's side have scored ten goals and conceded just four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Serie A in August 2026, when Fluminense won 3-2 at home against Palmeiras. The series across the last five head-to-head fixtures has been closely contested, with each side claiming two wins and one draw. Palmeiras have won the last two meetings on their own ground, while Fluminense's home record in this fixture gives them reason for confidence.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, Fluminense sit second in Group C, while Palmeiras occupy second place in Group F. Both clubs are well placed in their respective groups, giving this fixture added importance as they look to secure their progress in the competition.