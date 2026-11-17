How to watch Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Premiere

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 18 Nov 2026 - 18:30

Flamengo host Athletico Paranaense in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The league leaders welcome a side sitting fifth, with the gap between them telling a clear story about where each club stands in this title race.

Leonardo Jardim's side arrive in formidable shape. Four wins from their last five Serie A matches, including a 3-1 victory over Gremio and a 1-4 away win at Vasco da Gama, confirm Flamengo as the standard-setters in Brazilian football right now.

Their only blemish in that run came in the Copa Libertadores against Estudiantes, a 0-0 draw that ended in defeat — a result that stings but does little to dent their domestic confidence.

Athlético Paranaense arrive under pressure. Odair Hellmann's squad has lost three of their last five matches, conceding seven goals in the process, and their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 home defeat to Vasco da Gama.

The visitors did show character earlier in that run, winning 1-4 away at Chapecoense, but consistency has been their problem. Stopping a Flamengo side this sharp at home will demand a significant improvement.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this Serie A match live, read on.

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