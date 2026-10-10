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Eredivisie
team-logoFeyenoord
de Kuip
team-logoAZ Alkmaar
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar: Worldwide Eredivisie broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Albania

SuperSport 4 Digitalb

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DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Belarus

Start

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Benin

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Novasports

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Kanal 1 Sport

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How to watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 8
de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Probable lineups

4-3-3
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
Formation
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
4-2-3-1
T. ErnstT. ErnstG. ReadG. ReadM. MarmolM. MarmolT. WesselsT. WesselsJ. St. JusteJ. St. JusteG. ZechielG. ZechielO. TarghallineO. TarghallineC. VanhoutteC. VanhoutteG. DiarraG. DiarraN. FerriN. FerriL. ValenteL. ValenteJ. De BusserJ. De BusserE. DijkstraE. DijkstraL. SchoutenL. SchoutenM. ChavezM. ChavezW. GoesW. GoesC. StengsC. StengsD. KwakmanD. KwakmanP. KoopmeinersP. Koopmeinersteam-logoV. ByskovR. DaalR. DaalM. MeerdinkM. Meerdink
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
4-3-3
Feyenoord

Starting XI

AZ Alkmaar

Manager

  • G. van Bronckhorst
  • L. Echteld

Feyenoord will be without a number of players through injury, with Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Jakub Moder, and Bart Nieuwkoop all sidelined. Van Bronckhorst is expected to name a side featuring Tjark Ernst in goal, with Givairo Read, Mika Marmol, Tijme Wessels, and Jerry St. Juste in defence. Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, and Gaoussou Diarra are projected in midfield, with Nacho Ferri and Luciano Valente leading the attack.

AZ will be without Stije Resink and Jizz Hornkamp through injury, but no suspensions are reported. Leeroy Echteld's projected XI sees Jari De Busser start in goal, with Elijah Dijkstra, Lewis Schouten, Mateo Chavez, and Wouter Goes in defence. Calvin Stengs, Dave Kwakman, Peer Koopmeiners, and Valdemar Byskov are expected in midfield, with Ro-Zangelo Daal and Mexx Meerdink in attack.

Form

FEY

FEY - Form

HAA
D2-2
NEC
W1-3
BAR
L5-1
ZWO
W0-7
UTR
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AZ

AZ - Form

GAE
W5-2
HEE
W2-3
WII
D1-1
SUN
L1-0
TEL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Feyenoord have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 home win over FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, and they also put seven past PEC Zwolle on the road. The defeat in that run came against Barcelona in the Champions League, a 5-1 reverse that stands as the low point of the sequence. A draw against ADO Den Haag earlier in the campaign is the other blemish on an otherwise productive recent record.

AZ have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Telstar in the Eredivisie, and they also beat Go Ahead Eagles 5-2 earlier in the run. The defeat came against Sunderland in the Europa League, a 1-0 loss that interrupted an otherwise positive sequence. AZ have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FeyenoordDrawAZ Alkmaar
3
2
0
Eredivisie
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
1
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
1
FT
Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
3
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
3
FT
Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
0
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
1
FT
Eredivisie
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
3
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
2
FT
KNVB Cup
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
2
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
0
FT
10Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Feyenoord hosting AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie on May 10, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither club holds a dominant record: Feyenoord have won two, AZ have won one, and two matches have ended level. Goals have been a feature throughout, with the 3-3 draw at AZ in September 2025 and a 3-2 Feyenoord win in November 2024 highlighting the attacking nature of recent encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
7610186+1219
W
D
W
W
W
2
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
86112610+1619
W
L
W
W
W
3
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
7520257+1817
W
W
W
D
W
4
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
7511157+816
W
W
W
D
W
5
AjaxAjaxAJX
7421219+1214
D
W
W
L
W
6
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
74121314-113
W
L
W
W
L
7
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
7322159+611
D
L
D
W
W
8
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
73221513+211
W
D
D
L
L
9
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
72411614+210
D
D
D
L
W
10
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
8233111109
L
W
D
L
D
11
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
72231213-18
D
L
D
L
W
12
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
71241017-75
L
L
D
L
D
13
TelstarTelstarTEL
7124512-75
L
D
L
D
L
14
CambuurCambuurCAM
71241019-95
D
W
D
L
L
15
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
71241124-135
L
W
D
L
D
16
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
7115620-144
L
L
D
L
W
17
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
7025717-102
D
L
L
D
L
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
7025620-142
L
L
D
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the current Eredivisie standings, AZ Alkmaar sit first while Feyenoord are placed third.

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