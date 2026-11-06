How to watch FC Juarez vs Monterrey with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 14 6 Nov 2026 - 21:10

FC Juarez host Monterrey in Liga MX Femenil, with the Rayadas arriving as one of the division's form sides and looking to build on an already impressive run of results.

Monterrey sit second in Apertura Group A and have lost just once in their last five Liga MX Femenil outings. Their attacking output has been particularly sharp, with a 4-3 win over CF America and a 6-0 dismantling of Pumas UNAM among their recent results.

FC Juarez come into this fixture third in Group A and in strong form of their own. The home side have won three of their last four matches, including victories over Puebla and Atletico de San Luis, and will be looking to close the gap on Monterrey in the standings.

The Bravos' only recent slip was a 1-0 defeat to CD Guadalajara Chivas, a result that interrupted what had otherwise been a productive run. Three wins from their last four suggests that loss was an exception rather than a trend.

Monterrey have shown they can win ugly and win big. Their draw with Tigres shows they are not untouchable, but their scoring numbers across recent weeks make them a difficult proposition for any side in the group.

Broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest on how to watch.

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