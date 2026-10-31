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How to watch Falkirk vs Celtic with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premiership - Game Week 12 1 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk host Celtic at Falkirk Stadium in a Scottish Premiership fixture that pits the league leaders against a home side showing genuine momentum of their own.

Celtic arrive at this game sitting top of the Premiership table, with Martin O'Neill's side looking to extend their lead at the summit. Their most recent league outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Dundee United, a result that will have tempered some of the confidence built from a 7-1 demolition of Heart of Midlothian earlier in the month.

The visitors have also been active in the Europa League, facing Celta Vigo and Benfica in recent weeks. Those European commitments add a layer of fatigue to consider as Celtic navigate a congested schedule.

Falkirk, sitting sixth in the table, have been in fine domestic form. John McGlynn's side have won three of their last five Premiership matches, including victories over Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, and will back themselves to make life difficult for the league leaders on home soil.

The head-to-head record heavily favours Celtic, who have won each of the last four meetings between the sides. Falkirk will be eager to buck that trend in front of their own supporters.

For US-based supporters looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Falkirk vs Celtic live.

Broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

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