How to watch Estrela da Amadora vs Benfica with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Portugal - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Jose Gomes

Benfica travel to the Estadio Jose Gomes in Amadora to face Estrela da Amadora in a Liga Portugal fixture, with Marco Silva's side arriving in fine form and firmly in the title conversation.

Estrela sit 12th in the table and have struggled badly for results in recent weeks. Pepa's side have lost four of their last five league games and will need a significant improvement to trouble a Benfica outfit that has won each of its last five competitive matches.

Benfica arrive off the back of a 3-1 Europa League victory over Lech Poznan at the Estadio da Luz, a result that extended their perfect record in the competition to four wins from four. Silva's side have scored 13 goals and conceded just three in the Europa League this season.

The head-to-head record offers little encouragement for the hosts. Benfica have won four of the last five meetings between these sides, including a 4-0 victory in Lisbon earlier this year and a 7-0 cup rout at the same venue in November 2024.

With Benfica sitting second in Liga Portugal and Estrela rooted in mid-table, the visitors will be strong favourites to extend their winning run. Silva will be eager to maintain domestic momentum as the fixture schedule intensifies on both fronts.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Estrela da Amadora vs Benfica, including live stream options and kick-off time.

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