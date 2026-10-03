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SuperSport
How to watch Estonia vs Luxembourg with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Estonia and Luxembourg will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estonia vs Luxembourg todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Estonia vs Luxembourg Probable lineups
Manager
- J. Henn
Estonia are managed by Jurgen Henn, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.
Luxembourg head coach Jeff Strasser has likewise not confirmed any team news ahead of the trip to Tallinn. Further squad updates will follow as the fixture approaches.
Form
Estonia have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League C, and they also drew 1-1 with Iceland in the group stage. Prior to those fixtures, Henn's side won back-to-back friendlies against Lithuania and Faroe Islands, both 1-0. Their only defeat in this run came against Rwanda. Across those five matches, Estonia scored five goals and conceded three.
Luxembourg have won three and lost two of their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 defeat to Iceland in UEFA Nations League C, though they bounced back well from earlier setbacks. Before that, they beat Bulgaria 2-1 away in the group stage and defeated Albania 1-0 in a friendly. Their other defeat came against Italy. Luxembourg scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited, with their most recent meeting a 0-2 Estonia win over Luxembourg in World Cup qualification in October 2005. Before that, Estonia beat Luxembourg 4-0 at home in September 2004 in the same campaign. The only other recorded meeting ended 1-1, a friendly played in April 2000. Estonia hold the stronger record across the three meetings, winning twice with one draw, and Luxembourg are yet to record a victory in this series.
Standings
Grp. 4
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
W
D
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
L
W
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
D
D
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
D
L
In Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C, Luxembourg currently sit second while Estonia are third, meaning both sides are competing for the same upper positions in the table and a positive result here carries real weight for each team's prospects in the group.