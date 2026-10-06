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How to watch Estonia vs Iceland with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 A Le Coq Arena

Today's game between Estonia and Iceland will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estonia vs Iceland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Estonia are managed by Jurgen Henn, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates to the squad are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Iceland head coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson also has no reported injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Estonia have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C, and they also drew 0-0 with Bulgaria in the previous group fixture. Earlier in the run, they beat Lithuania and Faroe Islands 1-0 in successive friendlies. Their only defeat came against Rwanda. Across those five matches, Estonia scored four goals and conceded one, a return that reflects a defensively compact side.

Iceland have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five. Their most recent outing produced a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League C, following a 3-0 away win at Luxembourg in the previous group game. They drew 1-1 with Estonia earlier in the Nations League campaign. Defeats to Argentina and Japan in friendly competition earlier in the year are the low points of the run. Across those five matches, Iceland scored eight goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when the two teams drew 1-1 in the UEFA Nations League C fixture in Iceland. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in a friendly in January 2023. Across the five recorded meetings, neither side has established clear dominance, with Iceland's only outright win coming in a 2014 friendly, while the remaining three fixtures all ended level.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Iceland ISL 3 2 1 0 7 1 +6 7 W W D 2 Estonia EST 3 1 2 0 2 1 +1 5 W D D 3 Luxembourg LUX 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3 L L W 4 Bulgaria BGR 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Iceland lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C going into this fixture, with Estonia sitting second. Iceland are playing to protect their place at the top, while Estonia can go above them with a win in Tallinn.