International Coverage

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 08:00 RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 13:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Espanyol will be without several players through injury, with Kike Garcia, Jofre Carreras, Andoni Gorosabel, and Marko Dmitrovic all sidelined. Manolo Gonzalez is expected to name a side that includes Angel Fortuno, Omar El Hilali, Quilindschy Hartman, Clemens Riedel, Leandro Cabrera, Bryan Zaragoza, Edu Exposito, Tyrhys Dolan, Pol Lozano, Javi Hernandez, and Roberto Fernandez.

Atletico Madrid report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Barcelona. Diego Simeone is projected to field Jan Oblak in goal, with Cristian Romero, Marcos Llorente, Alejandro Grimaldo, and Robin Le Normand in defence, supported by Johnny Cardoso, Giuliano Simeone, Ademola Lookman, Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Jonathan David.

Form

Espanyol have taken three points from their last five LaLiga matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Malaga, and they suffered a 1-3 loss to Elche in that run. Across those five games, the hosts have scored five goals and conceded seven, reflecting their inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their last matches across competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was the 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga during this sequence. Simeone's side have demonstrated both defensive solidity and attacking output across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs is closely contested, with the five most recent meetings producing a mix of results and goals. Atletico Madrid have won two of those encounters, Espanyol have claimed one victory, and two matches ended level. The series has been defined by its unpredictability, including a 3-3 draw and a 4-2 Atletico win, suggesting neither side has consistently dominated this fixture. The most recent meeting, in February 2026, ended 4-2 to Atletico Madrid at home.

Standings

In LaLiga, Atletico Madrid sit second in the table, placing them among the division's genuine title contenders, while Espanyol are 12th, making this a fixture between clubs with very different ambitions at this stage of the season.