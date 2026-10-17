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LaLiga
team-logoEspanyol
RCDE Stadium
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid
Espanyol
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Belgium

DAZN Belgium / Proximus Pickx

DAZN Belgium

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

TSN Premium

TSN

China

Migu

Migu Video

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 1

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italia

Japan

DAZN Japan / U-NEXT

DAZN Japan

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

Sky Mexico

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway / TV 2 Play

Viaplay Norway

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Laliga

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN LaLiga / Movistar+

DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

Premier Sports Player

Premier Sports

United States

ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

ESPN+

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 13:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
page.match.formation.title
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-4-2
A. FortunoA. FortunoO. El HilaliO. El HilaliQ. HartmanQ. HartmanC. RiedelC. RiedelL. CabreraL. CabreraB. ZaragozaB. ZaragozaE. ExpositoE. ExpositoT. DolanT. DolanP. LozanoP. LozanoJ. HernandezJ. HernandezR. FernandezR. FernandezJ. OblakJ. OblakC. RomeroC. RomeroM. LlorenteM. LlorenteA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoR. Le NormandR. Le NormandM. HjulmandM. HjulmandG. SimeoneG. SimeoneP. BarriosP. BarriosA. BaenaA. BaenaJ. DavidJ. DavidK. LeeK. Lee
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-2-3-1
Espanyol

Starting XI

Atletico Madrid

Manager

  • M. Gonzalez
  • D. Simeone

Espanyol will be without several players through injury, with Kike Garcia, Jofre Carreras, Andoni Gorosabel, and Marko Dmitrovic all sidelined. Manolo Gonzalez is expected to name a side that includes Angel Fortuno, Omar El Hilali, Quilindschy Hartman, Clemens Riedel, Leandro Cabrera, Bryan Zaragoza, Edu Exposito, Tyrhys Dolan, Pol Lozano, Javi Hernandez, and Roberto Fernandez.

Atletico Madrid report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Barcelona. Diego Simeone is projected to field Jan Oblak in goal, with Cristian Romero, Marcos Llorente, Alejandro Grimaldo, and Robin Le Normand in defence, supported by Johnny Cardoso, Giuliano Simeone, Ademola Lookman, Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Jonathan David.

Form

ESP

ESP - Form

SEV
D1-1
OSA
W0-2
RAY
L2-1
ELC
L1-3
MAL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ATM

ATM - Form

RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
ALA
W1-2
MUN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Espanyol have taken three points from their last five LaLiga matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Malaga, and they suffered a 1-3 loss to Elche in that run. Across those five games, the hosts have scored five goals and conceded seven, reflecting their inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their last matches across competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was the 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga during this sequence. Simeone's side have demonstrated both defensive solidity and attacking output across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EspanyolDrawAtletico Madrid
1
3
1
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
2
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
0
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
3
FT
8Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs is closely contested, with the five most recent meetings producing a mix of results and goals. Atletico Madrid have won two of those encounters, Espanyol have claimed one victory, and two matches ended level. The series has been defined by its unpredictability, including a 3-3 draw and a 4-2 Atletico win, suggesting neither side has consistently dominated this fixture. The most recent meeting, in February 2026, ended 4-2 to Atletico Madrid at home.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
81431216-47
D
D
L
L
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Atletico Madrid sit second in the table, placing them among the division's genuine title contenders, while Espanyol are 12th, making this a fixture between clubs with very different ambitions at this stage of the season.

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