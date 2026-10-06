How to watch England vs Czechia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

Today's game between England and Czechia will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Czechia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for England at this stage, though Rico Lewis has been drafted into the senior squad from the Under-21s to cover for the injured Nico O'Reilly. A projected starting XI has not yet been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Czechia, coach Santi Denia has not confirmed a probable lineup, and no specific injury or suspension information is currently available. Further squad news will be added as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

England arrive at Wembley in strong form, having won three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a stunning 7-0 victory over Croatia in Rijeka in the UEFA Nations League, a result that underlined their attacking firepower. Before that, they beat Czechia 2-0 on the road, and they also recorded a 6-4 win over France at the World Cup. Across those five matches, England scored 20 goals, though they also conceded 13, including a 3-2 defeat to Spain and a 2-1 loss to Argentina at the World Cup.

Czechia have struggled for consistency, winning none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League, and they have also lost to England, Croatia, and Mexico during this run. A 1-1 draw with South Africa at the World Cup represents their only point across these five games, and they have conceded 11 goals while scoring just five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the UEFA Nations League in September 2026, when England won 2-0 in Prague. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, England hold a clear advantage with three wins to Czechia's one, and one draw. England have scored 10 goals in those five meetings and conceded four, reflecting their dominance in the recent history of this fixture.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 3 3 0 0 10 4 +6 9 W W W 2 England ENG 3 2 0 1 11 3 +8 6 W W L 3 Croatia CRO 3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3 L L W 4 Czechia CZE 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 3, England currently sit second in the table, while Czechia are in fourth place.