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How to watch Elche vs Valencia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

Elche host Valencia at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for the visitors.

Valencia sit 19th in the table, deep in the relegation zone, and Javier Aguirre's side are running short on time to turn their season around. Back-to-back defeats, including a 1-2 loss to Villarreal in their most recent league outing, have done little to ease the pressure.

Elche, by contrast, arrive in considerably better shape. Martin Anselmi's side have won two of their last three LaLiga matches and beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 last time out in the league. They sit 16th and will be eager to put distance between themselves and the bottom three.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds an extra edge to proceedings. Elche won the most recent meeting 1-0 at this ground in April 2026, and Valencia have not had things their own way in this fixture in recent years.

For Aguirre, this is the kind of match his side simply cannot afford to drop. A defeat at Martinez Valero would deepen Valencia's relegation crisis with the season already at a critical point.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Elche vs Valencia, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and more.

Team news & squads