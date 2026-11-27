How to watch Elche vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

Atletico Madrid travel to the Estadio Martinez Valero on Saturday to face Elche in LaLiga, with kick-off set for 6:30 PM.

Diego Simeone's side arrive in good spirits after a 2-0 Champions League win over Viking in midweek. Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth were on the scoresheet, and the result steadied a team that had lost to Bayern Munich and Barcelona earlier this month.

The league has been kinder to Atletico. They won 3-0 at Getafe last weekend, a result that gave Simeone his 345th LaLiga victory, and they sit third in the table.

Elche are in a very different position. Martin Anselmi's team are 19th and head into the game after a 1-1 draw with Levante, a result that ended a run of two straight league defeats.

The home side do have some recent evidence that they can cause Atletico problems. They won 3-2 in this fixture in April, and the Martinez Valero crowd will expect another spirited display.

Atletico will be without Cristian Romero and Ademola Lookman, but Alvarez has regained his scoring touch and Koke is back in the mix.

Here is everything you need to know about the TV channel, live stream and kick-off time for Elche vs Atletico Madrid.

TV channel and live stream options for Elche vs Atletico Madrid are listed below, including ExpressVPN for fans who want to watch from outside their usual region. Use the link to watch live.

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