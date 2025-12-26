How to watch today's Egypt vs South Africa Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Egypt vs South Africa live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|U.S.
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|UK
|4seven, Channel 4 Streaming
|Canada
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|Australia
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|UAE
|beIN SPORTS
|India
|FanCode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Egypt vs South Africa kick-off time
Team news & squads
Egypt Latest News
Egypt had a tough first game in the tournament and will be hoping this one is a lot smoother as they try to claim three points.
There are no injury concerns for their second game.
South Africa Latest News
There are no fresh injury concerns in the South Africa camp ahead their crucial game against Egypt.