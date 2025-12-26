This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoEgypt
Stade Adrar
team-logoSouth Africa
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Egypt vs South Africa Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Egypt and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Egypt vs South Africa live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Egypt vs South Africa kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. B
Stade Adrar

Team news & squads

Egypt vs South Africa Probable lineups

EgyptHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRSA
23
M. El Shenawy
6
Y. Ibrahim
12
M. Hamdi
3
M. Hany
4
H. Abdelmaguid
14
H. Fathi
8
E. Ashour
10
M. Salah
19
M. Ateya
7
Trezeguet
22
O. Marmoush
1
R. Williams
6
A. Modiba
20
K. Mudau
14
M. Mbokazi
21
S. Ngezana
11
M. Nkota
7
O. Appollis
13
S. Sithole
17
S. Mbule
4
T. Mokoena
9
L. Foster

4-2-3-1

RSAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Hassan

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Broos

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Egypt Latest News

Egypt had a tough first game in the tournament and will be hoping this one is a lot smoother as they try to claim three points. 

There are no injury concerns for their second game. 

South Africa Latest News

There are no fresh injury concerns in the South Africa camp ahead their crucial game against Egypt. 

Form

EGY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RSA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

EGY

Last 5 matches

RSA

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

0