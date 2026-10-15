Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conference League
team-logoEgnatia
Stadiumi Egnatia Rrogogzhine
team-logoFC Midtjylland
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland
Egnatia
FC Midtjylland
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Albania

SuperSport

supersport.al

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lv

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Malaysia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Paraguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Philippines

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

dazn.com/en-PT/home

Singapore

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Sweden

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Thailand

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United States (USA)

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Stadiumi Egnatia Rrogogzhine

Today's game between Egnatia and FC Midtjylland will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Egnatia crest
Egnatia
EGN
page.match.formation.title
FC Midtjylland crest
FC Midtjylland
MID
3-4-1-2
team-logoM. Dajsinaniteam-logoE. Sotateam-logoA. Yagoteam-logoG. Jaimeteam-logoN. Ajetovikjteam-logoI. Grudateam-logoK. Loukiliteam-logoA. Albaneseteam-logoA. Aleksiteam-logoA. Kryeziuteam-logoD. Adjessateam-logoN. BakkerM. BechM. Bechteam-logoA. Maxsoeteam-logoO. DiaoP. BillingP. BillingD. CastilloD. Castilloteam-logoD. Martinezteam-logoK. Waetjenteam-logoP. Bravoteam-logoS. Iheanachoteam-logoF. Etim
FC Midtjylland crest
FC Midtjylland
MID
4-2-3-1
Egnatia

Starting XI

FC Midtjylland

Manager

  • N. Dede
  • M. Tullberg

Egnatia head into the match without Fernando Medeiros and Soumaila Bakayoko, both sidelined through injury. Coach Nevil Dede is otherwise expected to name a strong side, with a projected XI of Mario Dajsinani, Eljon Sota, Andrey Yago, Guillem Jaime, Numan Ajetovikj, Ildi Gruda, Karim Loukili, Alessandro Albanese, Albano Aleksi, Altin Kryeziu, and Daniel Adjessa. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

FC Midtjylland are dealing with a considerably longer absentee list. Elias Olafsson, Martin Erlic, Magnus Jensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Mikel Gogorza, and Junior Brumado are all ruled out. Coach Mike Tullberg's projected XI features Nordin Bakker, Mads Bech, Andreas Maxsoe, Ousmane Diao, Philip Billing, Denil Castillo, David Martinez, Kjell Waetjen, Pedro Bravo, Stanley Iheanacho, and Friday Etim, with no suspensions affecting the away squad.

Form

EGN

EGN - Form

VRA
W1-3
SKE
W2-1
ELB
L2-1
PAR
W2-1
LAC
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MID

MID - Form

SUN
W0-7
BIF
W4-1
OB
D1-1
FCF
L2-3
FCK
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Egnatia have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Laci, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory over Partizani. The only blemish was a 2-1 loss to Elbasani in September. Three of their four wins have come by a single goal, showing a pattern of tight, controlled performances.

FC Midtjylland have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent competitive win was a 2-1 victory over FC Koebenhavn, and they also posted a 4-1 win over Broendby IF and a 7-0 thrashing of Sundby BK in the DBU Pokalen. Their only defeat came in a friendly against Fredericia, a 3-2 loss that carries no competitive weight. Midtjylland have shown a clear ability to find the net in bulk when given the opportunity.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Egnatia and FC Midtjylland. This Conference League fixture will represent a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League table, both Egnatia and FC Midtjylland currently occupy first position, making this a direct meeting between the joint leaders of the competition.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google