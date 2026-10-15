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How to watch Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadiumi Egnatia Rrogogzhine

Today's game between Egnatia and FC Midtjylland will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Egnatia head into the match without Fernando Medeiros and Soumaila Bakayoko, both sidelined through injury. Coach Nevil Dede is otherwise expected to name a strong side, with a projected XI of Mario Dajsinani, Eljon Sota, Andrey Yago, Guillem Jaime, Numan Ajetovikj, Ildi Gruda, Karim Loukili, Alessandro Albanese, Albano Aleksi, Altin Kryeziu, and Daniel Adjessa. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

FC Midtjylland are dealing with a considerably longer absentee list. Elias Olafsson, Martin Erlic, Magnus Jensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Mikel Gogorza, and Junior Brumado are all ruled out. Coach Mike Tullberg's projected XI features Nordin Bakker, Mads Bech, Andreas Maxsoe, Ousmane Diao, Philip Billing, Denil Castillo, David Martinez, Kjell Waetjen, Pedro Bravo, Stanley Iheanacho, and Friday Etim, with no suspensions affecting the away squad.

Form

Egnatia have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Laci, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory over Partizani. The only blemish was a 2-1 loss to Elbasani in September. Three of their four wins have come by a single goal, showing a pattern of tight, controlled performances.

FC Midtjylland have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent competitive win was a 2-1 victory over FC Koebenhavn, and they also posted a 4-1 win over Broendby IF and a 7-0 thrashing of Sundby BK in the DBU Pokalen. Their only defeat came in a friendly against Fredericia, a 3-2 loss that carries no competitive weight. Midtjylland have shown a clear ability to find the net in bulk when given the opportunity.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Egnatia and FC Midtjylland. This Conference League fixture will represent a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League table, both Egnatia and FC Midtjylland currently occupy first position, making this a direct meeting between the joint leaders of the competition.