How to watch Dunkerque vs Guingamp with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 12 6 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stade Marcel-Tribut

Dunkerque host Guingamp at Stade Marcel-Tribut in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season moves into its later stages.

Pierre Webo's side come into this game in difficult form. Three defeats in their last five competitive matches have left Dunkerque sitting 12th in the table, and they will need a response on home turf to arrest the slide.

Guingamp arrive in better shape. Sylvain Ripoll's team have won two of their last three Ligue 2 outings, including a convincing 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne, and they sit ninth in the standings.

The two clubs have met four times in Ligue 2 over the past two seasons, producing a mix of tight contests and decisive wins. History offers no clear favourite, which makes Saturday's match all the more difficult to call.

Dunkerque will draw confidence from their own record in this fixture. They beat Guingamp 3-1 at this ground in April 2025 and won a Ligue 1 Qualification play-off meeting 1-0 the following month.

For Guingamp, the away form in league play has been inconsistent, but the squad's recent momentum gives Ripoll reason for optimism heading into the trip north.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Dunkerque vs Guingamp, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads