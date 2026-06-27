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World Cup
team-logoDR Congo
Atlanta Stadium
team-logoUzbekistan
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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan
DR Congo
Uzbekistan
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


#

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

1

Canada

TSN

TSN

2

United States

Fox Sports

FOX Sports

3

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

4

Australia

SBS

SBS On Demand

5

Argentina

TyC Sports

TyC Sports

6

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

7

Colombia

TUDN

TUDN

8

France

DAZN

DAZN France

9

Germany

MagentaTV

MagentaTV

10

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

11

United Kingdom

BBC Sport

BBC Sport

12

New Zealand

TVNZ+

TVNZ+

13

Poland

TVP Sport

TVP Sport

14

Israel

Kan

Kan 11

15

Croatia

HRTi

HRT

16

Singapore

mewatch

mewatch

17

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad

18

Hong Kong

Now TV

Now TV

19

Austria

ZDF Sportstudio

ZDF Sport

20

Czechia

Oneplay

Oneplay

21

Panama

DSPORTS

DIRECTV GO

22

Uzbekistan

FIFA+

FIFA+

23

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SportyTV

SportyTV (YouTube)

24

Ghana

SportyTV

SportyTV Ghana

25

Portugal

RTP (FIFA Event broadcast)

RTP Play

How to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. K
Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between DR Congo and Uzbekistan will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 00:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Probable lineups

5-3-2
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD
Formation
Uzbekistan crest
Uzbekistan
UZB
5-4-1
1L. Mpasi-Nzau22C. Mbemba3S. Kapuadi2A. Wan-Bissaka4A. Tuanzebe26A. Masuaku25E. Kayembe14N. Sadiki8S. Moutoussamy20Y. Wissa17C. Bakambu12A. Nematov24B. Karimov13S. Nasrulloev18A. Abdullaev2A. Khusanov5R. Ashurmatov9O. Khamrobekov7O. Shukurov19A. Ganiev22A. Fayzullayev14E. Shomurodov
Uzbekistan crest
Uzbekistan
UZB
5-3-2
DR Congo

Starting XI

Uzbekistan

Manager

  • S. Desabre
  • F. Cannavaro

Sébastien Desabre has not confirmed a probable lineup for DR Congo, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Leopards. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad finalises preparations.

Fabio Cannavaro is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Uzbekistan, with no injuries or suspensions reported. The Italian coach will be focused on restoring defensive structure after a difficult Matchday 2, though his full squad remains available for selection.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

COD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

UZB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

DR Congo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Colombia in the World Cup group stage on June 24, a hard game in which they held firm for three quarters before conceding. Before that, they earned a creditable 1-1 draw with Portugal on June 17. Earlier results include a 1-2 friendly defeat to Chile and a goalless draw with Denmark, both pre-tournament. Across the five matches, DR Congo have scored three goals and conceded four.

Uzbekistan have won one and lost four of their last five. The most damaging result was the 5-0 defeat to Portugal on June 23, a performance that exposed serious defensive vulnerabilities at the top level. They also lost 3-1 to Colombia and were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands and 2-0 by Canada in pre-tournament friendlies. Their sole positive result in the run was a goalless draw with Venezuela, recorded as a win in the data. Uzbekistan have scored four goals and conceded thirteen across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

DR Congo and Uzbekistan have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the available data. The fixture in Atlanta on June 27 will be the first documented competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group K, DR Congo currently sit third and Uzbekistan fourth after two rounds of fixtures.

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