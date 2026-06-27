International Coverage





How to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between DR Congo and Uzbekistan will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 00:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sébastien Desabre has not confirmed a probable lineup for DR Congo, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Leopards. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad finalises preparations.

Fabio Cannavaro is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Uzbekistan, with no injuries or suspensions reported. The Italian coach will be focused on restoring defensive structure after a difficult Matchday 2, though his full squad remains available for selection.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

DR Congo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Colombia in the World Cup group stage on June 24, a hard game in which they held firm for three quarters before conceding. Before that, they earned a creditable 1-1 draw with Portugal on June 17. Earlier results include a 1-2 friendly defeat to Chile and a goalless draw with Denmark, both pre-tournament. Across the five matches, DR Congo have scored three goals and conceded four.

Uzbekistan have won one and lost four of their last five. The most damaging result was the 5-0 defeat to Portugal on June 23, a performance that exposed serious defensive vulnerabilities at the top level. They also lost 3-1 to Colombia and were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands and 2-0 by Canada in pre-tournament friendlies. Their sole positive result in the run was a goalless draw with Venezuela, recorded as a win in the data. Uzbekistan have scored four goals and conceded thirteen across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

DR Congo and Uzbekistan have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the available data. The fixture in Atlanta on June 27 will be the first documented competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group K, DR Congo currently sit third and Uzbekistan fourth after two rounds of fixtures.